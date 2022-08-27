The signature Lexus driving experience

From left) Kent Floors president Jerry Tiu, Tagaytay City, Cavite councilor Lorna Toledo, Cavite 8th District representative Aniela Tolentino, Wilcon Depot president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan and EVP and chief product officer Careen Belo, Lixil country manager Hermie Limbo, and HCG VP for sales and marketing David Chang at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Wilcon Home Essentials in Tagaytay.

Wilcon Depot, under the leadership of visionary founder and chairman emeritus William Belo, alongside president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan and SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, continues its #FlyingHighTo100 store expansion campaign with the opening of their 77th store located in the city of all occasions, Tagaytay City, Cavite.

The said tourist spot, known for its cold and cozy weather, is being eyed by most homeowners as a perfect place to settle down.

Wilcon Home Essentials in Tagaytay fits perfectly in the picture, with its goal of making home solutions easily accessible to builders and property owners alike. The 2,000-square meter store offers home essentials, DIY needs, tools, hardware, housewares, electrical, plumbing, tiles, appliances, and more.

Wilcon Home Essentials Tagaytay is located in Purok 26, Brgy. Francisco, Tagaytay City, Cavite.