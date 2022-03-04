Jennylyn Mercado flaunts baby bump in swimsuit

Jennylyn Mercado in an Instagram post on March 3, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado took a dip in the pool, flaunting her baby bump now that she is in her third trimester of pregnancy.

In her Instagram account, Jennylyn posted photos of her enjoying the pool.

"30th week swimming with my girl!" Jennylyn captioned the post, tagging husband Dennis Trillo as the photographer.

Jennylyn and Dennis revealed last November that they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple shared the news on Jennylyn's YouTube channel.

“Gusto naman namin ng ibang mapaglalaruan, ibang mabibihisan. Lalo na si Jen, tuwang-tuwa siya sa baby girl,” Dennis said in the vlog.

“Kahit andu'n pa lang kami sa Dallas, ginagawa pa lang namin 'yung surrogacy plans namin. Ni-request namin na sana baby girl ang lumabas,” he added.

Jennylyn said that they are manifesting that their next baby will be girl because she likes to look for pink things.

“Mina-manifest na natin na girl 'to. Kahit hindi pa namin alam. Mahilig akong tumingin ng pink. Siya confident naman na girl 'yan. Ganun kami ka-confident [na] girl,” she said.

