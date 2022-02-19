Celebrating art and visual design

From left) Exhibit organizer Michelle Villamor, Jean Saburit, Cory Quirino, your columnist, Ambassador of Pakistan Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi, Lions Club International District 301-A2 past district governor Wennie Bico, Etihad Philippines and Thailand general manager Saeed Ahmad, and Becky Garcia lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of celebrated artist Gil Bien’s “Curious” exhibit

Celebrated visual artist and industrial and production designer Gil Bien recently mounted his very first solo exhibit at Fashion Interiors, owned by Paul Cornelissen, on Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.

Aptly entitled “Curious” and organized by art lovers Michelle Villamor, together with Becky Garcia and Dr. George Sarakinis, with your columnist as one of the ribbon cutters, the exhibit was a timely and relevant celebration of the artist’s various passions, including theater, technology, and showmanship infused with socio-political issues and surrealism-realism.

Known for abstract impressionism, Gil impressed the attendees with his impeccable ability to render everyday life and nature in epic ways.