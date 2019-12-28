What’s on the table of Sofia Zobel-Elizalde, Aivee Teo and Derek Ramsay

For Dr. Aivee Teo, the magic of Christmas is best displayed with a different kind of magic — a spellbinding one found in literature, in the beloved pages of Lewis Carrol’s Alice in Wonderland. They’re all highly recognizable elements — a tea set, a rabbit, exaggerated proportions. For Sofia Zobel-Elizalde, it’s a truly Pinoy table inspired by “Halu Halong Pasko,”a recent piece she created for Ayala Malls with the colors red, green and purple. For Derek Ramsay, it’s a Christmas inspired by a British party, a nod to his English lineage.

When it comes to celebrating Christmas, we all have different styles. Ayala Malls Stylescapes, which was launched on Dec. 5 at Glorietta 4, showcased vignettes of luxurious holiday home celebrations curated and styled by five pairings of celebrities and renowned interior designers using the best items from Ayala Malls’ home and specialty stores.

Co-presented by Avida Land, the Stylescapes launch was a showcase of design inspiration and ideas. Its five featured design duos put together different themed vignettes that can be experienced in different Ayala Malls in the country: The modern Filipino Christmas and Halo-Halo Noche Buena of Sofia Zobel-Elizalde and executed by award-winning stylist Zenas Pineda in Glorietta; Dr. Aivee Teo and events stylist Gideon Hermosa’s magical, mysterious, and festive Alice in Wonderland in TriNoma; Eva Gullas and Teresin Mendezona’s Colonial Cebu, an homage to the Queen City’s heritage, in Ayala Center Cebu; actor Derek Ramsay and Zenas Pineda’s East-meets-West-themed British Party in Alabang Town Center; and Sea Princess Tessa Prieto-Valdes and Cyndi Fernandez of Moss Manila’s eclectic and glamorous 2020 Trends in Greenbelt.

The Stylescapes launch attended by Makati Mayor Abby Binay, Rep. Luis Campos, Las Piñas Mayor Imelda Aguilar and Ambassador Bienvenido Tantoco, Sr.

The design duos shared not just their respective creative processes in putting together their vignettes but also practical tips on how to spruce up the home. Their design influences have a variety of range, from their co-collaborators’ tastes and personalities to local culture and even a well-loved literary classic — a display of how creativity can bring vision into beautiful reality.

“Ayala Malls has always been the second home to the communities where we belong,” Ayala Malls president Jennylle Tupaz said. “We take pride that our shoppers enjoy the welcoming feel inside our malls — most especially during the Christmas season, even with the frenzy that comes with it.”

This year, Ayala Malls partnered with Avida Land to inspire everyone to celebrate everyday life even more. “It is our privilege to create amazing spaces, and we are blessed to hold this gift in our hands, as we continue to provide spaces and experiences that people will fall in love with —an experience only from Ayala Malls.”

Halo-Halo Noche Buena, Alice in Wonderland, and Colonial Cebu are on display at their respective exhibit sites until Jan. 12, 2020, while British Party and 2020 Trends will usher in the new year from Jan. 6 to 23.