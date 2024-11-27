Landers Super Crazy Sale is back: Get ready for the ultimate holiday shopping treat!

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas fever is in the air, and that means the hunt for the best holiday gifts, decors, and essentials is officially on! Landers Superstore promises to make this festive season even more spectacular with the ultimate holiday shopping treat—Super Crazy Sale!

Happening from November 27 to December 1, Super Crazy Sale will be the perfect opportunity for members to cross off items on their Christmas wish lists while enjoying unbeatable prices both in-store and online at www.landers.ph.

With over 5,000 unique items up for grabs, new Piso Sale items to collect, and an exciting line-up of promos on dining and membership, it’s gearing up to be Landers Superstore’s biggest event of the year.

Here's why you can’t miss this sale:

Huge savings on holiday must-haves

This Super Crazy Sale will offer the widest selection of 50% off and Buy 1 Get 1 deals across all categories, ensuring holiday cheers and savings all around.

From everyday essentials such as fresh produce, meat, cooking ingredients, cleaning supplies and personal-care products to the season’s best offers including special gift sets, wines and spirits, decors and Noche Buena must-haves, members can expect lots of unique finds and irresistible bargains that can help in bringing their dream Christmas celebration to life.

Unwrap the joy of Piso Sale

Super Crazy Sale wouldn’t be complete without the star of the show—the Piso Sale! Every day throughout the sale, Landers will bring out premium products that members can purchase for just P1, adding a touch of thrill to their Christmas shopping.

Here’s what’s in store:

November 27 (Wednesday): Canada Dry and A&W Root Beer



November 28 (Thursday): Cannon Hand Towel



November 29 (Friday): Libby's Vienna Sausage



November 30 (Saturday): Milano Pasta



December 1 (Sunday): Combos

To avail these Piso Sale items, members simply need to spend a minimum of P1,000. For senior citizens and PWD members, the minimum spend applies after the government-mandated discount.

Win the merriest prizes

Making the Super Crazy Sale even more rewarding is the Shop & Win Raffle. Members who spend P4,000 or more during the sale period will qualify for a chance to win a brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera S and other incredible prizes. With every purchase, they also increase their chances of making their Christmas wishes come true.

More reasons to join

For those who have yet to join Landers Superstore, there’s no better time than now. Landers Superstore, in partnership with Maya, has officially launched the Landers Cashback Everywhere Card—a membership and credit card in one that offers cashback rewards of 5% for purchases made at Landers, 2% on dining, and 1% everywhere else.

At only P500 sign-up fee, members can enjoy both full access to Landers perks and bonus savings throughout the holiday season and beyond.

For those who prefer the regular membership, they may avail the Landers Premium Membership Card for P700 or the Landers Business Membership Card for P1,000.

Stay updated on Landers Super Crazy Sale and other events through Facebook (Landers Superstore), Instagram (@landersph) and Tiktok (@landers_ph).

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Landers. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.