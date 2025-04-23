Lucky winner takes home brand new SUV in Smart's Holideals promo

MANILA, Philippines – When 29-year-old Jimboy Nuiñez of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, signed up for Smart’s Holideals last December, he was simply hoping to win a new smartphone.

So imagine his disbelief when, out of the millions who joined the promo, he ended up winning the much-coveted grand prize: a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser ZX.

"I signed up for the promo right after getting a new Smart eSIM. I didn't even realize the grand prize was a car,” recalled Jimboy, who has been a loyal Smart subscriber since 2017.

“When I received the call informing me of my prize, I initially thought it was a scam. It took a while for the news to sink in, and I'm so glad I answered that call!” he added.

Jimboy, who took on the responsibility of providing for the family as the eldest of five siblings, described the experience as “life-changing”.

“I'm incredibly grateful to Smart. And I'm excited for my family's adventures with this car,” he said.

Aside from Jimboy, thousands of Smart subscribers also won special prizes in the promo, which was Smart's big way of giving back to subscribers and rewarding them with amazing experiences.

From November to January, lucky customers won daily data freebies and snagged weekly raffle prizes such as 5G smartphones like iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24, and ZTE Blade A75 5G phone, and vouchers from Viu and Foodpanda.

"At Smart, we strive to go beyond providing exceptional network experiences. We are committed to giving back to our loyal subscribers with meaningful rewards and experiences. This promo reflects our dedication to putting our customers first,” said Alexis Winters, AVP and Head of Smart Customer Development Group VisMin.