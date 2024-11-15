Lay Bare, Kasuso Foundation join forces in â€˜Bare Confidence: Empowering One Anotherâ€™ campaign

Lay Bare, Kasuso Foundation join forces in ‘Bare Confidence: Empowering One Another’ campaign

MANILA, Philippines — As 2024 comes to a close, Lay Bare, the Philippines' leading hair removal and waxing salon, proudly highlights its impactful partnership with the Kasuso Foundation through the 'Bare Confidence Empowering One Another' campaign. This collaboration underscores Lay Bare's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, with a focus on raising awareness and support for breast cancer.

Why this partnership matters

Lay Bare is passionate about helping people feel confident in their skin, believing that confidence also comes from knowing you're making a positive impact. That’s why this November, it partnered with the Kasuso Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients and survivors across the Philippines.

The theme of our campaign, 'Bare Confidence: Empowering One Another,' is a call to action. It’s about more than just offering great services—it’s about using the platform to uplift others. This partnership allows the company to contribute to a cause that touches many lives, helping to spread awareness and provide support where it's needed most.

Gift of Hope

Campaign highlights

From Nov. 15, 2024 to Jan. 15, 2025, the company is running the 'Wax for a Cause' initiative. For every service booked at Lay Bare, a portion of the proceeds goes directly to the Kasuso Foundation, a simple way for its clients to get involved.

It also introduced its limited-edition #BareConfidence tote bag, with part of the sales supporting the foundation.

Kasuso Foundation

Looking forward

In Lay Bare's effort to have a positive influence on our community, the collaboration with the Kasuso Foundation represents a significant turning point. With the campaign, it hopes to raise awareness, empower people and bring about significant change.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Lay Bare is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.