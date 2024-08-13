Get ready for Jollibee's Chickenjoyest: best-tasting na, biggest pa!

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee, the Philippines’ most beloved fast-food chain, is thrilled to announce that the best-tasting Chickenjoy is now at its biggest!

Still priced at only P82, the iconic Chickenjoy delivers the ultimate fried chicken experience by combining the classic Jollibee superior taste with large size for unbeatable value. Ito ang “Chickenjoyest!”

The Chickenjoyest experience

Jollibee Chickenjoy remains to be the best-tasting fried chicken, with every piece cooked to ensure it is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. The classic taste and texture of Jollibee Chickenjoy have always been the top choice for fried chicken lovers, and it’s now even more irresistible with its bigger size.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate this moment with our loyal Chickenjoyers,” said Luis Berba, Jollibee Philippines marketing director for Masterbrand, Chickenjoy and Beverages.

“The best-tasting Chickenjoy is now at its biggest, crafted to deliver even more joy with every bite. This is our way of showing our continued commitment to providing the best Jollibee experience, and it’s all for you—our beloved and valued customers who have made Chickenjoy a staple in their homes. Ito ang Chickenjoyest!” he added.

The Chickenjoyest celebration

To mark this exciting launch, Jollibee is kicking off the Chickenjoyest celebration with a new ad featuring Anne Curtis, Joshua Garcia and Belle Mariano.

Witness the joy and excitement of enjoying the Chickenjoyest celebration below.

Get your Chickenjoyest today!

Don’t miss out on the Chickenjoyest experience!

Visit your nearest Jollibee store to join the celebration and enjoy the best-tasting and now the biggest Chickenjoy ever. You can also have it safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and foodpanda. It is also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out.

