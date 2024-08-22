Jollibee’s well-loved Peach Mango Pie made chunkier yet more affordable!

MANILA, Philippines — Customers have more reasons to love Jollibee’s Peach Mango Pie—it now has an improved pie filling recipe and is even more affordable!

You heard it right—Jollibee's Peach Mango Pie has just gotten better, both in taste and affordability. The price for a regular solo order has been reduced from P45 to P40, offering higher value for money!

The taste is anything but compromised—the well-loved pie now features an improved recipe, boasting of more real peach and mango bits in every pie, making it chunkier than their previous recipe. Oozing with this delicious fruit filling, it’s packed in Jollibee’s sweet-salty signature crust, making it a uniquely irresistible combination.

This product improvement reflects Jollibee’s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to present our improved Peach Mango Pie, which is sure to enhance one’s overall taste experience. With a chunkier peach mango filling and a price rollback, it’s our way of giving back to our customers for their unwavering support and ensuring they enjoy twice the delight in every bite of their beloved Peach Mango Pie," said Pam Reyes, AVP for Jollibee Handhelds.

Indulge in the crispy burst of peach mango goodness for only P40 or opt for even more goodness with the large Peach Mango Pie solo at P60.

Head to your nearest Jollibee and rediscover your favorite dessert pie via dine-in, take-out, or drive-thru. You can also have it delivered via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Editors Note: This press release for Jollibee is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.