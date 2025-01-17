BB Gandanghari: Robin Padilla now treats me like a little sister

MANILA, Philippines — Former actor BB Gandanghari reflected on the improved relationship with brother Robin Padilla, 16 years since BB transitioned.

BB was the guest on the January 14 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" where BB and the host talked about BB's visit to the Philippines last September for the TV and movie personality's 57th birthday and to see mother Eva.

After talking about BB's relationship with Eva, BB then shared how different BB's relationship now with Robin, who before the former action star's transition was treated like a "kuya" by the actor-senator.

"Ngayon ang relasyon ko kay Robin ay brother and sister, ramdam na ramdam ko 'yan kapag kasama ko," BB said.

BB shared that when queueing up, Robin would always say "ladies first," and during a recent trip to Taiwan while passing by a mosque, Robin had no issue with BB wearing a hijab.

"He's treating me as a sister now more than a brother, and dahil iba na ang personality, parang tinatrato niya ako bilang mas batang kapatid," added BB.

Boy brought up that initially, Robin didn't understand why BB transitioned, to which BB said there was a time Robin did want to see BB, and that all changed because of the health of their mother.

BB went on to say Robin's wife Mariel was the best thing that ever happened to BB's brother, as far as relationships are concerned, praising Mariel as a loving mom.

The two also talked about BB's relationship with late brother Royette, Robin's daughters Kylie, Queenie, and Zhen, and nephew Daniel, who is the son of another brother, Rommel. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

