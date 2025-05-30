‘Hope for Lupus’ exhibit opens to raise awareness, empower patients

MANILA, Philippines — A health exhibit aimed at educating the public about lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, opened at SM Aura Premier on May 27, highlighting the importance of early detection and the power of patient stories.

The “Hope for Lupus” exhibit was launched by the Hope for Lupus Foundation in partnership with SM Supermalls and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). It offers an immersive experience to help visitors understand the symptoms, challenges, and treatment options for lupus, which affects more than five million people worldwide.

Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar of the DSWD, who was diagnosed with lupus in her early 20s, led the launch and shared how her personal journey shaped the advocacy.

“Lupus changed my life — but it also became a source of purpose,” Villar said, emphasizing how her experience pushed her to help others navigate the same condition through education and support.

The exhibit features firsthand accounts from lupus warriors, interactive stations that explain the disease and its early warning signs, and booths manned by rheumatologists and social workers who answer questions about treatment and patient care.

Following its Taguig City run, the exhibit will move to SM Podium from June 6 to 8 and to SM City North EDSA from August 22 to 24. Organizers hope the tour will help more Filipinos recognize the signs of lupus early and seek proper care.

The Hope for Lupus Foundation thanked SM Supermalls for supporting its mission by dedicating public spaces to raise awareness.