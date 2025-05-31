Mikael Daez shares tips for fellow 1st time fathers

LAGUNA, Philippines — Host-actor Mikael Daez just entered a new stage in his life: becoming a dad.

Mikael and his wife, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, welcomed their first child last May 20, a healthy baby boy.

The celebrity couple had been keeping the public updated on Megan's pregnancy through social media, but the real work has only just begun for the first-time father.

"I'm excited about the whole process of what being a dad entails," Mikael said in a statement. "I've heard from friends and family that caring for a newborn is quite the journey, and I'm looking forward to going through that with my wife."

With that, Mikael shared some "dad hacks" for other men becoming a father for the first time just like him, starting with getting a lot of rest.

"Everyone keeps telling me to get my sleep now, because I won't get any later," Mikael laughed, adding that having a good baby carrier is very handy early on.

At home, Mikael and Megan are evolving their partnership as a couple to becoming parents together.

Mikael said Megan took charge of preparing the baby's room while he took care of everything else, jokingly including the color of their baby's stroller.

The celebrity couple is also doing what they can to commit to a healthy lifestyle, such as routine workouts, "We want to be in the best shape for our child. Longevity matters."

The last key tip Mikael shared is for parents to remind themselves that it is their job to provide guidance, structure, and support for them.

"They can't be completely independent yet — that's why they're kids," Mikael ended. "It's up to us to show them the way."

Mikael and Megan tied the knot in 2020 after dating for nearly a decade. They announced that they were expecting last December.

