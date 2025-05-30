Ogie Alcasid, stepdad Mark Morrow join Leila Alcasid walk down the aisle

Singer Ogie Alcasid and Australian Mark Morrow walk Leila down the aisle on her wedding to singer Curtismith in Sydney, Australia. Leila is Ogie's daughter with ex-wife, Australian beauty queen Michelle Van Eimeren.

MANILA, Philippines — Leila Alcasid had the best support walking down the aisle with the two most important men in her life, father Ogie Alcasid and stepdad Mark Morrow, beside her on her wedding day.

The firstborn daughter of Ogie and ex-wife Michelle Van Eimeren tied the not with her singer boyfriend, Mito Fabie, or better known by his stage name Curtismith.

The couple started dating in 2019 and got married yesterday in Sydney, Australia.

"Fatherhood," Ogie's short yet meaningful caption on his Instagram post of him and Mark walking with Leila down the aisle of her simple garden wedding.

Ogie was with wife Regine Velasquez and their son Nate at Leila's wedding.

