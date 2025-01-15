Sige sa Mantsa, Tuloy ang Laro: Breeze EcoPlay encourages Filipino games for holistic kids' growth

Breeze EcoPlay, a program initiated by Breeze in partnership with Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI), kicked off with the inaugural EcoPlay Olympics at the Marikina Sports Center on December 10, themed “Sige sa Mantsa, Tuloy ang Laro.”

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino kids once ruled the streets with games like Agawan Base and Tumbang Preso, but changing times have pushed these traditions aside, and Breeze EcoPlay wants to revive them along with their valuable life lessons.

Citing stains and the fear of mess as one of the reasons why kids are discouraged from playing, Breeze EcoPlay wants to change this mindset and encourages kids to embrace stains, recognizing that these are an essential part of their holistic development.

The Marikina leg of the event saw 735 students from 17 schools come together to participate in traditional Filipino games such as tumbang preso, patintero and agawan-base.

This Palarong Pinoy event marked the nationwide effort to bring back these games, fostering valuable life lessons for today’s youth.

Sige sa mantsa

Through Breeze EcoPlay, a program launched in partnership with Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI), traditional Filipino games are being reintroduced into the physical education curriculum of 68 elementary schools across Metro Manila.

This initiative aims to instill resilience (tibay ng loob) and camaraderie (pakikisama) among students, while encouraging them to embrace the mess—viewing stains as badges of growth.

“Our goal with Breeze EcoPlay is to build resilient and well-rounded changemakers who are unafraid to get dirty in pursuit of meaningful experiences,” said Lara Santos, premium laundry business performance manager.

“Through this campaign, we are cultivating future leaders who understand the importance of teamwork and grit through these games which are more than just a source of fun—they are platforms for children to develop teamwork, perseverance and adaptability”

First-ever EcoPlay Olympics

The recently held first-ever EcoPlay Olympics saw young changemakers engaging in traditional games like agawan-base, tumbang preso, patintero and more.

These games highlighted the development of essential life skills such as resilience, teamwork and perseverance, encouraging the children to embrace the mess and view stains as symbols of growth rather than setbacks.

Students were recognized with special awards like "Batang Bilis at Liksi", "Batang May Lakas at Kumpyansa" and "Batang May Tatag ng Puso at Kalamnan", honoring their speed, strength and determination.

Teachers and schools were also celebrated with the Leadership Award and Most Active Participative School, acknowledging their dedication to fostering collaboration and instilling positive values among the students.



Through this initiative, Breeze and KCFI aim to nurture resilient, well-rounded youth who understand the value of personal growth and teamwork, while reviving the cultural significance of these traditional Filipino games.

“This collaboration with KCFI allows us to create a generation that sees stains as part of the journey and not as setbacks,” Lara Santos added.

Looking ahead, Breeze EcoPlay will continue its mission with two more events in Quezon City, Taguig and Pateros early next year. With each event, Breeze and KCFI are inspiring more children to embrace active play, resilience and camaraderie—values that will shape the next generation of Filipino changemakers. — JT

Editors Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Breeze. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.