Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan admit always fighting due to politics

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan admitted that they fight a lot because of politics.

In their recent interview with Karen Davila, Sharon said that they almost separated multiple times but love still prevails.

“I just woke up one morning and felt like, ‘Nasaan si Kiko?’ Like suddenly parang in-love na in-love na in-love ako,” Sharon said.

“Over the years, mga nakailang beses na rin kaming muntikan. Siguro' pag na-aaffect kami ng mga outside na distractions — ng trabaho, tsaka ayaw na ayaw ko ng pulitika.

“Naiinis ako nu'ng una kasi akala ko showbiz was intrusive na, pero mas intrusive ang pulitika.

“Parang ang nangyayari, ako pa-wind down na, tapos siya parang pagulo na naman. So nagkakaroon kami ng clashes at conflicts, but never kaming sumuko at never kaming tumigil ng pagdarasal.”

For Kiko, he said that Sharon is what makes his life worth living.

“Ako simple lang — ginagawa niya ‘yung gusto niya at ginagawa ko ‘yung gusto niya… Ang last word ko is ‘Yes, dear',” Kiko said.

“Siya ang ibig sabihin ng buhay ko. Walang saysay ang buhay ko kung wala siya,” he added.

Sharon and Kiko have three children named Frankie, Miel and Miguel. Sharon also has another daughter, KC, with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion.

