Sharon Cuneta apologizes, shares story behind Kiko Pangilinan’s 'pugot ulo' photo

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta admitted that she was at fault for posting a recently viral photo of her politician husband Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan with no head on her official social media account.

At a round table interview last night following her performances to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, the award-winning actress-singer disclosed that the picture was a product of her indiscretion.

“Nag-aaway kami nu’n,” Sharon professed when Philstar.com asked her at the group interview about the photo.

“Sorry,” she continued, “You know, we have problems, that’s another thing. How stupid was I, ‘di ba?”

She recalled how she ended up posting the photo showing her kids but with their dad with his head cut in the photo.

“But also, really, I wanted (a photo of) my gremlins, of the four (her kids). Wala akong makita na picture nila na wala ang daddy nila.”

She instantly deleted the photo and regretted what she did.

“But then, pagka-post ko, ‘OMG, mukha akong tanga, but ko pinost, putol ‘yung asawa ko!” she said.

Because of what happened, Sharon said she has become more conscious of thinking twice before sharing anything on social media. She also stressed that Pangilinan and her are like any other couple – they fight but at the end of the day, they kiss and make up.

“Kahit na medyo nagkakagulo kami, Kiko and I have problems, just like any other married couple,” she acknowledged.

She stressed that although they face problems, she and her husband has never fought because of a third party.

“But it was never because of someone else. It’s never because of someone else,” she reiterated.

She stood up for Kiko as a loving husband and father to her children, even to her daughter with her ex-husband Gabby Concepcion, KC.

“And I would tell you that Kiko has been a good father to KC since we dated since she was nine. Since we married when she was 11,” said Cuneta.

“I don’t know what her beef with me was, but she would post about me before, that’s why ‘di ko maiiwasan, there are hurt feelings now.”

At the same interview, Sharon shared on the occasion of International Women’s Month, that she feels especially empowered as a woman whenever her children would tell her “I love you” and whenever her husband would do the same but with flowers included.

“’Mama, I love you, you’re the best mama in the world.’ That means everything to me. It means I did something right,” she said, “And my husband just comes and brings me flowers and says, ‘I love you, sweetheart,’ that’s another things I can’t buy, basically. You know, how would I feel if I’m being admired by so many people and then my own flesh and blood didn’t care about me? Or the person I married didn’t?”

