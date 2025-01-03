^

Health And Family

Christine Jacob-Sandejas mourns passing of father George

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 10:58am
Christine Jacob-Sandejas mourns passing of father George
Christine Jacob-Sandejas and her father George
Christine Jacob-Sandejas via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Christine Jacob-Sandejas mourns the passing of her father George Jacob.

In her Instagram account, Christine posted a tribute video for her father showing different photos of him while he was still alive. 

"Forever in my heart. I love you so much my dearest daddy. Continue to watch over me like you always have," Christine wrote. 

"My heart aches for you but at the same time rejoices knowing you are in a better place," she added. 

In another post, Christine posted a photo of her with her father. 

"Forever daddy’s girl," she captioned the post. 

George passed away last December 31 at the age of 85 years old. 

