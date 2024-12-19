Make Birch Tree Fortified your 'fam-palakas' partner for strong body and mind

MANILA, Philippines — Birch Tree Fortified has all the FAM-palakas ingredients your whole family needs to keep their minds and bodies in peak shape.

It has a delicious milky taste the entire family will love and comes in different pack sizes, helping you meet the daily nutritional needs of everyone in the family while staying on budget.

With Lakas Depensa Plus, Birch Tree is not only an excellent source of brain building zinc but is also fortified with calcium and phosphorus for bone health, as well as vitamins A and C for immunity—providing Tripleng Lakas: Brain Lakas, Bone Lakas, and Immunity Lakas.

Birch Tree Fortified Powdered Milk is available in different sizes, from sachets to 2kg packs, and is also available in Choco flavor.

Keep your whole family strong and protected all in just three tablespoons of milk powder to one glass of water!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Birch Tree. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.