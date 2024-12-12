Yasmien Kurdi backs daughter amid school bullying incident

MANILA, Philippines — Yasmien Kurdi revealed that her daughter, Ayesha, has been subjected to alleged school bullying in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 11.

The actress shared about how her 12-year-old daughter was “ganged up” by a group of seven to nine students who blocked Ayesha from leaving the classroom, leaving her unable to eat her food for recess.

“Today, my daughter was targeted by a group of students in her class because she was unable to keep up with group messages about their upcoming Christmas party while we were out of the country. Surrounded by seven to nine students, Ayesha was blocked from leaving the classroom and was denied her food and recess! In other words she was ganged up on,” Yasmien wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Yasmien said their family recently went out on a trip abroad. It allowed Ayesha to relieve her stress from another incident involving other students who “harassed” her by taking her video without her consent. It led to Ayesha suffering from paranoia and anxiety.

Yasmien revealed the bullying has been ongoing since Ayesha was in Grade 2. Her daughter has been “enduring” the bullying since then, which has created an online hate club targeting Ayesha. The actress said some of those who bullied her daughter are in the same class as Ayesha.

The actress also talked about the parents of the students involved in the alleged bullying of her daughter.

“I am not surprised that the parents of bullies come to their rescue. However, twisting events and claiming it was a regular student meeting and questioning back my daughter's behavior is absurd. Mind you, these are mostly girls, if not all. Gusto mo ba gawin ito sa anak mong babae?” Yasmien ended her earlier post.

In her most recent post, the actress “apologized” to her daughter for the bullying, which she attributes to her line of work in showbiz.

“I’m so sorry, Ayesha. You have to go through all of this because I am your mom. But I will always be here for you. I will protect you with all my life. You are beautiful inside and out,” Yasmien wrote.

Yasmien’s celebrity friends left encouraging messages for both her and Ayesha. Even her husband Rey complimented their daughter, “Brave girl, Ayesha! Papa loves you so much!.”

RELATED: Yasmien Kurdi gives birth to 2nd child via C-section