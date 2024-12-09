Gift of health: Wellness wish list for ‘new year, new you’

Embrace the spirit of the season by choosing gifts that promote health and happiness. From boosting immunity to promoting healthy skin, a diverse range of wellness supplements can cater to each family member's needs.

MANILA, Philippines — With the holiday season approaching, it's the perfect time to reflect on the greatest gift we can give our loved ones: the gift of health.

In the Philippines, where family is deeply valued and health challenges persist, prioritizing family wellness is more important than ever. This year, let’s embrace wellness as a family affair, ensuring we can enjoy many more holidays together.

While undernutrition remains a significant issue in the Philippines, as reported by the World Bank Group, the outlook is brighter. Projections from the World Health Organization suggest that between 2018 and 2025, the number of Filipinos enjoying improved health and well-being could increase by as many as 13.7 million.

As the year draws to a close, this holiday season presents an ideal opportunity to extend care to all family members, not just to be part of that 13.7 million but to also inspire more Filipinos to pursue healthier lives.

Amid the holiday rush, gift-giving can feel overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be. By prioritizing wellness, we enhance our family’s quality of life, boosting energy, reducing illness, and promoting emotional well-being. This opens up opportunities for more shared activities, from family outings to nutritious meals, movie marathons, or even exploring new hobbies together, ensuring our time together is vibrant and filled with vitality.

Mindful gifts for the whole family

LAC Philippines, as a leading health and wellness supplement retailer in the Philippines, is committed to promoting optimal well-being for individuals of all ages, offering premium supplements designed to meet the diverse needs to ensure that everyone — from children to adults — can thrive. Whether it’s improving immunity, managing skin health, or supporting children’s growth, the brand aims to provide essential nutrients to help families flourish.

For growing kids, consider Calcium Fit Junior with Vitamin D, a highly absorbable calcium jelly that supports bone health. It contains Calcium Lactate and Red Algae with natural Vitamin K to help build strong bones, Vitamin D for better calcium absorption and muscle function, and Casein Phosphopeptides for healthy teeth. To further enhance their nutrition, include LAC Vitamin C Junior Gummy, delicious orange-flavored gummies packed with 125mg of Vitamin C. This not only helps boost the immune system, but also accelerates recovery, promotes healthy skin and gums, and improves the absorption of iron and calcium, making it perfect for strong bone and teeth development.

For adults, Taut White is a good choice, enhancing skin clarity through its concentrated formula of antioxidants and revitalizing ingredients. Complementing this is the Taut Rejuvenate+ Premium Collagen. This unique 13,000mg collagen formula is specifically designed to protect your skin from Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs), which contribute to premature aging. Not only is it one of the most potent collagen drinks on the market, but it also combines powerful ingredients like thoroughbred placenta, AG complex, vitamin blend, hyaluronic acid, and ceramide to firm, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin, helping you achieve a youthful, radiant appearance.

As the Philippines grapples with the alarming rise of heart disease, claiming lives across all age groups, health and wellness supplement retailer LAC Philippines underscores the critical importance of mindfulness and a holistic approach to heart health.

Heart conditions continue to be a formidable health challenge in the Philippines, affecting both the elderly and even younger generations. Early detection is crucial, as it can significantly improve treatment outcomes and prevent devastating complications. Being attuned to one's body, recognizing early warning signs, and adopting preventive measures can make a substantial difference.

Lifestyle factors play a pivotal role in heart health. The increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and stress has contributed to the growing number of heart disease cases. To combat this, the brand advocates for a balanced approach that encompasses regular exercise, adequate sleep, a nutritious diet, and supplement intake.

“Heart health is not just about physical well-being; it's also about mental and emotional balance,” said LAC Global’s Chief Marketing Officer, Evelyn Teo. “Mindfulness practices can help individuals manage stress, reduce blood pressure, and improve overall heart health.”

The brand recognizes the significance of a multi-faceted approach to heart care. The company offers heart-supporting supplements like Trimax Omega Fish Oil + CoQ-10 to complement a healthy lifestyle. This innovative 2-in-1 formula combines a high concentration of Fish Oil with 900mg Omega-3 fatty acids: 647mg EPA & 253mg DHA; and 100mg Coenzyme Q-10, a vital nutrient for heart muscle health. By providing essential nutrients and antioxidants, Trimax helps improve blood flow and reduce inflammation, ultimately promoting heart health.

“We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to live a long and healthy life,” added Annalyn Lazaga, Lead Pharmacist of LAC Philippines. “By incorporating mindfulness into daily routines and supporting heart health with proper nutrition and supplementation, Filipinos can take charge of their well-being, and significantly reduce their risk of heart disease to enjoy a higher quality of life,” she concluded.

Insurance as gift: Investing in the future

End-to-end digitalization of insurance is becoming a crucial strategy to boost insurance penetration in the Philippines, especially as recent data indicates a decline in coverage across the country. In 2023, insurance penetration in the Philippines sank to 1.6%, lower than the 1.73% recorded in 2022. This decline highlights the urgent need for innovative solutions to make insurance more accessible and appealing to a broader population.

Igloo, a regional insurtech, aims to address low insurance penetration by leveraging technology and partnerships to streamline operations across the entire insurance value chain–from insurance and intermediaries to consumers. By digitalizing processes throughout the ecosystem, Igloo enables faster, more efficient services, seamlessly integrating insurance into everyday digital interactions such as e-commerce and travel bookings.

One key aspect of this digital transformation is the creation of digital platforms for intermediaries. Traditionally, insurance intermediaries rely on manual processes from onboard customers to settling claims, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Digital tools allow intermediaries to streamline the entire process from customer onboarding to claim settlement.

These tools help manage customer information, assess needs, and complete transactions faster and more accurately. As a result, intermediaries can focus more on building relationships with current and potential clients, rather than being burdened by administrative tasks.

Ignite introduced Igloo, a digital platform that helps insurance intermediaries sell more efficiently. Key features include a user-friendly interface for faster browsing, a quick quote system for instant premium calculations, secure payment processing, and tools for team and data management to simplify reporting. It also tracks referral fees in real time, depositing them directly into bank accounts. Launched in Vietnam in 2022, Indonesia in 2023, and now in the Philippines, Igloo offers 42 products across nine categories, including travel, pet, and motor protection. It was awarded Mobile App of the Year - Vietnam at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024.

Igloo aims to transform the insurance landscape by providing a seamless, end-to-end digital experience through embedded insurance. As an insurtech platform, it enables businesses to integrate insurance products into their platforms, facilitating seamless policy applications, purchase, and claims management. This reduces friction for both insurance providers and distributors, streamlining complex tasks such as underwriting, policy issuance, and claims processing, making the entire system more efficient and user-friendly.

The company partners with online platforms like Lazada and Shopee, as well as payment services like DANA in Indonesia and GCash in the Philippines, and retail chains like Circle K in Vietnam, to develop customized and embedded insurance products that integrate smoothly into digital experiences. In addition, telecom companies like Smart, consumer finance platforms such as Skyro and Salmon, and B2B MSME enabler Growsari also collaborate with Igloo in the Philippines to expand access to insurance across different sectors. This enables customers to purchase insurance directly through these platforms with minimal hassle. As a result, consumers can easily discover, evaluate, and buy insurance products in just a few clicks, making insurance a natural part of their everyday transactions. Consequently, securing coverage for travel, electronics, or e-commerce purchases becomes nearly invisible yet highly convenient. This frictionless approach allows customers to opt-in with just a few clicks, which improves conversion rates. It also appeals to those who might not have initially considered insurance but recognize its value when offered conveniently.

Building on its success in embedded insurance and business-to-agent models, Igloo has soft-launched a direct-to-consumer platform in Indonesia, igloo.co.id, where users can explore insurance products like motorcycle, car, pet, and travel coverage from top insurers.

Introducing these platforms is essential for improving insurance accessibility and expanding market penetration. Igloo’s direct-to-consumer platform streamlines the insurance process, enabling users to easily compare products, understand coverage, and manage policies in one place. This approach not only resolves common transparency issues but also empowers consumers to make informed decisions. Digitalization, in this case, increases accessibility, boosts efficiency, and builds trust, ultimately driving higher adoption rates and fostering a more inclusive insurance ecosystem.

As the Philippines experiences a decline in insurance penetration, digitalization offers a clear solution to reverse this trend. By simplifying processes for intermediaries and customers alike, insurers can eliminate barriers to entry. The growing prevalence of embedded insurance and direct-to-consumer platforms also exposes consumers to more coverage options, increasing the likelihood of purchasing insurance and improving overall financial security.

Be kind to the future you

Founded in 1995 by Romy Sia and Christian Tan, Healthy Options has grown from a single store in Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong, to 34 stores nationwide, offering wholesome and natural products.

Inspired by the difficulty of finding clean and artificial-free food in Manila for his son with food sensitivities, Romy opened the store after witnessing the popularity of natural food during his US visits. Today, the brand is dedicated to helping people live longer, richer and more fulfilling lives through brands like organic food label Happy Baby and artisanal pastries label Baking Therapy.

In an effort to empower people to take control of their health, the brand recently launched “Be Kind to Future You,” a campaign focusing on clean and natural ingredients, understanding product labels and committing to overall well-being.

Rhea Generics champions affordable healthcare

As the Philippine government pursues its goal to make healthcare more accessible, Rhea Generics stands as a beacon of hope, championing access to essential medications for all Filipinos. Their recent Generics Awareness Month 2024 event, partnered with the Department of Health (DOH) and Mercury Drug Corporation, underscored their commitment to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions. The event, held on September 24th at the Mercury Drug Q-Plaza Branch in Cainta, Rizal, focused on the theme “Generics para sa kalidad na alaga at ginhawang abot kaya!”, emphasizing the importance of making essential medications accessible, affordable, and available to Filipino families.

The celebration was attended by notable figures including Neogin Evangelista, President and General Manager of PHILUSA Corporation, Johanna Mallari-Abella, Unit Head of the Policy, Program Development and Research Unit of the DOH, and Corazon Sy Lim, Vice President of the Merchandising Division at Mercury Drug Corporation, among others.

Speaking about the importance of generic medicines, Lim remarked, “Today, we gather to commemorate the importance of generic awareness and its impact on our daily lives."

Generic medicines, which contain the same active ingredients as their branded counterparts, have long been integral to ensuring that even low-income families can access the medicines they need without sacrificing quality.

Mallari-Abella added, “Hindi natin kailangan ng mamahaling solusyon sa ating kalusugan. With our annual celebration of Generics Awareness Month, we aim to raise public awareness on the value and benefits of generic medicines, which offer affordable solutions for managing health conditions without sacrificing quality.” This message aligns with the global movement towards making healthcare more affordable by promoting the use of generics.

One of the persistent misconceptions about generic medicines is the notion that they are of lower quality than branded alternatives. Evangelista addressed this during his speech: "Access to healthcare is not a privilege but a right of every Filipino. Kaya po kami sa PHILUSA, we are dedicated to ensuring that this right is realized by every Filipino family. Itaguyod po natin ang generics." He emphasized that RHEA Generics meets the same international standards as branded medications. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ensure that generics undergo rigorous testing to guarantee their safety and efficacy.

Rhea Generics, a pioneer in the field even before the implementation of the Generics Act of 1988, has continuously provided affordable yet high-quality medicines for conditions such as epilepsy, thyroid issues, and gout, as well as vitamin supplements. “Epilepsy, thyroid problems, gout, even vitamin products po, madami ang Rhea, all priced affordably for Filipinos,” Evangelista said, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to affordable healthcare.

The celebration saw participation from various community groups, including members of the Manggahan Pasig City PWD Association, Karangalan Senior Citizen Group, and Women's Unity Empowerment Federation Inc. The company provided free consultations and health services, further demonstrating their commitment to healthcare accessibility.

This collaboration between the company, DOH, and Mercury Drug Corporation reflects a unified effort to support the Universal Health Care Act, ensuring that all Filipinos have access to world-class, affordable medicines. In conclusion, this event is a testament to the collective effort to promote generic medicines as a solution to healthcare challenges in the Philippines. Rhea Generics are available at Mercury Drug Store branches nationwide.

Christmas made great

Personal Collection invites one to celebrate more festively with a specially curated selection of gift packs and limited-edition products, ideal for spreading joy and love.

Whether you’re looking to surprise a loved one, pamper yourself or give a thoughtful present, the Personal Collection Holiday Gift Guide offers high-quality options for a Christmas made great.

As one gathers around with loved ones, nourish and energize one’s bodies with a glass of Revitalife 100% Pure Barley. For a lasting fruity fragrance that can enhance one’s mood, there is the Herbs & Beauty Gift Set.

‘Tis the season for freshness, and Check Moisturizing Antibacterial Soaps can bring that festive spirit to every wash. Alert Anticavity Toothpaste can ensure your loved one’s smiles are bright and healthy. All these products and more are available via dealers or online in Personal Collection’s Lazada and Shopee stores.

Healthy ‘baon’ drink

As moms, they only want the best for our kids, and that means going the extra mile to ensure they are cared for even when they're not at home. On school days, this means giving them a well-prepared “baon” that they can look forward to — be it cute bento-style lunches or fun snacks — even with limited time and a budget.

Every “baon” is a reflection of parents’ love and effort to make sure our children enjoy their meal breaks and come back energized. Parents also know how important variety is in keeping their children excited about their meals, ensuring they won’t get bored of the same old choices. An assorted “baon” is also a great way to introduce them to new flavors and food.

That’s where Alaska Fruitti Yo! steps in. As a good addition to your child’s baon rotation, this new fruitti-yummy yoghurt-flavored milk drink makes snack time even more enjoyable and adds a burst of flavor that will keep your little one eager for their meal. The brand aims to bring variety to your child’s baon with its fun fruit flavors — strawberry, green apple, and the new orange flavor — making each recess or lunch break a little more special.

Apart from its fruity flavors, it is packed with essential vitamins like B1 and D3, making it both tasty and nutritious. It is now available in leading grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide.

Why Vitamin C, Zinc are important in battling ‘immunity gap’ among kids

Constantly worrying over your child’s health is not an overreaction, but simply a natural manifestation of parental love. When there is more than one valid cause for such concerns, however, it may be time to check and see if it’s a case of “immunity gap.”

Studies suggest that more and more children deal with “immune debt,” also known as the “immunity gap,” or the state of insufficient immunity response regardless of their health condition.

When sick, for instance, the gap refers to children’s decreased levels of essential nutrients like Vitamin C and Zinc due to infections, affecting their ability to naturally recover from illnesses. Meanwhile, when children are well, the gap refers to an underdeveloped immune system resulting from the lack of proper nutrition, timely vaccination, and exposure to pathogens. This results in children’s higher susceptibility to infections while hindering optimal growth and development across all key growth stages and milestones.

Several factors contribute to the “immunity gap” phenomenon. One of which is the deprioritization of vitamin intake, wherein parents instead give their children therapeutic medications when they are sick, and other perceived alternatives such as milk and probiotic drinks when they are well.

The drop in vitamin usage and the rise in "immunity gap" among kids point to one thing: Vitamins matter, and so does the right choice. As the #1 doctor-prescribed immunity vitamin for kids, Ascorbic Acid + Zinc (Ceelin Plus) serves as a partner of moms in helping address children’s immunity gap. The brand aids in strengthening kids’ immunity for their overall growth and development while keeping them healthy when well, allowing them to recover faster when sick.

The brand helps provide children with strong protection with the powerful combination of Vitamin C and Zinc, which play important roles in nutrition and immune defense. A meta-analysis by scientific journal BMC Public Health shows that Vitamin C can reduce severe cold symptoms by 26%, while research by the United States National Library of Medicine found that Zinc helps kids with pneumonia recover faster and shortens hospital stays.

Moreover, the brand is the only brand made with patented unique ZincPlus Technology that presents the stable combination of Vitamin C and Zinc, ensuring that kids get the right dose they need, regardless of how they are feeling. It also helps speed up recovery by boosting immune cells to fight viruses and bacteria when kids are sick. When they're healthy, it helps strengthen their immunity, supporting their growth and development during crucial stages.

If you feel your child suffers from an immunity gap, go for Ascorbic Acid + Zinc (Ceelin Plus) to help strengthen their immunity to maintain overall health when they are well and quicken the recovery process when they are sick, together with proper diet and exercise.

Expanding hygiene, water access for more Filipino kids, families

The “Batang Matatag Campaign,” a joint initiative by Erceflora Probiotics and Save the Children Philippines, has announced a significant expansion of its reach and a new partnership with the Manila Water Foundation.

Launched in 2022, the campaign addresses health challenges due to the lack of access to clean water and proper WASH and hygiene facilities. The Batang Matatag campaign invests in gut health and hygiene education for vulnerable communities, and the partnership with the Manila Water Foundation will help increase access to handwashing stations and water pumps in schools and communities across the country.

“Investing in our children’s gut health and hygiene is investing in our future. The Batang Matatag Campaign calls on all of us to play a part in building a healthier, stronger Philippines where every child has the chance to reach their full potential,” said Rica Mae Mateo from Erceflora Probiotics.

Deeply concerned by the rise of childhood mortality due to diarrhea in the Philippines, Erceflora Probiotics and Save the Children Philippines launched the Batang Matatag Campaign to combat this preventable illness. Launched in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in 2022, the campaign reached over 19,477 individuals in communities and schools, training over 1,000 adolescents in essential life skills, educated 500 residents on child health and nutrition, and achieved a remarkable 100% improvement in health levels within the communities it served.

This year, Batang Matatag expanded its reach this year to the Rizal province in Luzon, completing four hygiene promotion sessions and WASH caravans, and 12 nutrition promotion sessions. The campaign provided 2,500 hygiene kits for students, as well as Brigada Eskwela cleaning kits for 126 schools in Rizal and BARMM.

Batang Matatag also initiated educating school clinicians and nurses in 68 public schools in Antipolo about the role of probiotics and effective diarrhea management among school children.



Through this campaign, the communities benefited from newly constructed water pumps and handwashing stations, ultimately benefiting 65,007 individuals in both provinces.

"We are incredibly proud of Batang Matatag's impact in its first year, and thrilled to expand our reach to Luzon. With the support of our partners and communities, we are committed to continuing this vital work and ensuring that every Filipino child has the opportunity to grow up healthy and strong," Mateo added.

Families are also empowered to support the campaign. With every purchase of Erceflora Probiotics, a portion of the sale will be donated to the campaign to help build more WASH facilities and create more hygiene education programs for vulnerable communities and partner schools in the country.

Erceflora is available in the nearest drug store or pharmacy, or online through the Sanofi Official Store.

New deodorant for more radiant underarms

Believing that your underarms deserve the same amount of care your face receives at night, Dove recently unveiled its new Radiant + Care Night Repair Deo Serum.

With skincare ingredients such as 3% Niacinamide and Hyuloronic Acid, it works overnight to help you achieve radiant underarms while you sleep. The brand promises up to 40% more radiant underarms if the product is used for at least a month.

Breeze powers up

Level up your laundry game with the new Breeze Power Machine detergent. With its advanced formulation, it delivers more cleaning power versus previous formulations. This ensures a deeper clean and leaves clothes with a fresh fragrance. It comes in three variants: Fresh Clean, Rose Gold and new Luxe Red.

Share the gift of glow

Christmas is one of the most celebrated and the longest holiday in the Philippines, and that means our calendar will be will be packed between work events, family dinners, reunions, and New Year’s celebrations. And often part of these celebrations and traditions is gift giving, admittedly, finding the perfect gift to share joy and warmth with loved ones can be often hard.

This Christmas, why not share the gift of self-care that will bring a healthy glow and refreshing indulgence to your loved ones’ everyday routines?

During this season, oftentimes we get tired and self-care can easily slip on our schedule, that’s why Lavojoy carefully designed Glow Your Body Holiday Healthy Glow Set to provide an accessible way to everyone to take a few moments each day to relax and refresh, leaving the skin an irresistibly soft and radiance that will carry you through the day.

This limited-edition holiday set comes with Let It Glow Body Wash that is perfect to cleanse and wash away your holiday jitters. Enriched with Niacinamide, 3x Ceramide and 4D Hyaluronic Acid that strengthen skin barrier, brightens and hydrates your skin.

The fruity citrusy floral scent will transform your ordinary shower into a luxurious selfcare ritual providing a rejuvenating start to your day or a soothing moment in the evening.

The Let It Glow Body Serum that comes in the set will give your skin that luxurious scent with an additional fragrance, Summertrain, exclusively available within the holiday set. This incredibly nourishing set is enriched with Vitamin E, Niacinamide and Ceramides that reduce skin dullness while giving your skin that healthy holiday glow.

This thoughtful holiday set is ideal for anyone looking for elevate their self-care ritual with high quality ingredients, nourishing formula and vegan friendly. Lavojoy is exclusively available in Watsons and SM Beauty.

Remember, you’re not just giving a gift; you’re investing in the well-being of your family, ensuring they can fully enjoy life’s precious moments. When you invest in their health, you invest in more time to create lasting memories, not just during holidays but throughout life's journey.