Specialized massage services provider marks 6th anniversary, opens new Makati branch

MANILA, Philippines — A leading provider of specialized massage services in the Philippines celebrated its 6th anniversary by opening another branch.

MassageMNL opened its second Khozy Lounge branch in Makati City recently.

Over the past six years, the brand has established itself as a pioneer in the massage industry, offering a diverse range of specialized treatments tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. From pre-natal and post-natal massages to lymphatic drainage and sports therapy, the brand has consistently led the way in providing massage experiences.

Starting from humble beginnings and overcoming financial challenges, the company’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication. Founders Janine and Bobby Khazaie faced significant debt prior to establishing their business, but through hard work and commitment, it has grown into a thriving enterprise.

As a family-oriented brand, MassageMNL is dedicated to providing wellness services for the entire family. From soothing massages for moms and dads to gentle treatments for kids and babies, the brand offers a variety of options to promote relaxation and well-being for all ages.

The new Khozy Lounge Makati is a testament to the company’s commitment to expanding its reach and offering even more comprehensive wellness services. In addition to its signature massages, the new branch in Makati will also feature a variety of other treatments, including body scrubs, manicures, pedicures, and wellness classes.

“We are excited to celebrate our 6th anniversary and introduce Khozy Lounge Makati to the community,” said Janine Khazaie, Chief Executive Officer at MassageMNL. “Our goal is to create a serene and relaxing environment where clients can unwind, rejuvenate, and experience the ultimate in wellness.”

