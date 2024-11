Ivana Alawi hospitalized due to PCOS, thankful for second life

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ivana Alawi revealed that she was hospitalized due to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

In her latest YouTube vlog, Ivana said that she is grateful for her second life.

“Ipapakita ko sa inyo ang isa sa pinaka mahirap na journey sa buhay ko. Feeling ko nagpaalam pa nga ako sa mama ko. Feeling ko talaga it’s really my second life. I-share ko lang din sa inyo na meron akong problem sa ovaries and that’s how it started and I also have PCOS, doon siya nagsimula,” she said.

“Siguro kung hindi ako pumunta ng ospital, feeling ko wala na talaga ako. I also got fluid in my stomach na sobrang napuno na siya. Day by day habang nasa ospital ako, umaangat nang umaangat ‘yung fluid sa tyan ko, mukha akong five months pregnant. Ta’s ‘yung sakit, hindi na ako makahinga. Konting lakad ko lang parang hihimatayin ako, nanlalamig na ‘yung buong body ko tapos tumitirik daw ‘yung eyes kong ganu'n,” she added.

Ivana said that she could no longer bear the pain that's why she went to the hospital.

"I felt like the liquid was already getting into my lungs. Ta’s parang sabi ko, ‘Butasan niyo na ako,’ So ‘yun, pinasok nila ‘yung tube and then they started to drain. Tapos meron daw two liters pinupush na daw ‘yung lungs ko that’s why nahirapan ako," she said.

"Three days akong nakahiga, as in walang tayuan. Pati ‘yung bladder ko wala nang lumalabas na ihi. And then ‘yung heart ko, masyado nang mabilis ‘yung tibok. Hindi na din ako nakaka-poops. Wala, lahat naiiipit na sa body ko,” she added.

Ivana said that she's still in recovery stage.

"Kapag may nararamdaman, magpa-check agad, huwag nang hintayin lumala,” she said.

“Ngayon, I’m still recovering; hindi pa 100% okay," she added. — Video from Ivana Alawi's YouTube channel

RELATED: Ivana Alawi reveals earning at least P10 million in few hours through live selling