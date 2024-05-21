Ivana Alawi reveals earning at least P10 million in few hours through live-selling

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed that she earned over P10 million in just a few hours of live-selling.

In an interview with the media recently during the TikTok Summit in Shangril-La the Fort, Ivana said she's been doing live-selling for two years.

"I've been doing livestreams for more than a year. Siguro two years. I'm not sure pero mga gano'n," she told the press, including Philstar.com.

"'Yung biggest revenue was again eight digits in just a few hours," she added.

Ivana disclosed that she and her family were supposed to earn even more than "eight digits" — they just ran out of stock.

"Pwede siyang mag-nine digits kaso naubusan na kami ng stocks. So wala na kaming mabenta," she said.

"All our side na 'yung naging problem not with TikTok. Hindi kami naubusan ng buyers, on our end na," she added. — Video by Anjilica Andaya, with reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

