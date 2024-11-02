Doctor shares 1 simple step towards achieving healthy feet

MANILA, Philippines — This weekend, many are expected to do a lot of walking especially when visiting the cemetery. Afterwards, some would be dropping by the malls walking around or just being in a place away from city center.

In almost all that involves moving around — walking, scurrying to get things done, standing for long hours, even jogging or running — and this can take their toll on the feet. Even the simple act of commuting involves a lot of walking, and ther feet will inevitably go through daily wear and tear. This may lead to a variety of foot problems, including foot injuries and even backaches.

So it is important to take care of the feet to make sure that one is taking steps towards achieving good foot health.

Emphasizing the impact of good foot health on overall well-being, Dr. Charles Rainier F. Arandia of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery in Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) said: “Our feet provide balance and stability for our entire body. They aren’t only meant to help us run and walk, but they also help prevent falls and injuries and maintain good posture.”

One common mistake people make that leads to a range of foot problems is as simple as wearing ill-fitting shoes.

“Most people don’t realize that they wear shoes that are too small, which harms their foot health especially if they have to wear dress shoes or stand in heels all day,” added Dr. Arandia. “You could suffer from bunions and corns from wearing narrow shoes as well as plantar fasciitis and blisters if they’re too big or if they don’t have enough arch support. These can bring pain and discomfort and get in the way of your daily movements.”

When left neglected, foot problems can eventually have a long-term impact on the knee, hip, and lower back. “By wearing improper shoes for your actual size, you’re adding strain to these parts and their muscles, ligaments, and joints. They can end up all misaligned, altering your gait, throwing off your body’s overall balance, and even giving you back pain,” Dr. Arandia said.

The best first step to better foot health is therefore getting the right fit. A lot of people tend to stick to their shoe size for years, thinking that it does not change.

Measure the length and width of your foot. “If you’re buying a new pair of shoes, measure your foot length from the tip of the big toe to the outer part of the heel at the end of the day. This is when your feet are at their largest and leave about a finger’s width between your longest toe and the end of the shoe,” the doctor suggested. "Also check the width of your foot, as the shoes should comfortably fit the ball of the foot and allow the toes to spread out naturally to improve stability.”

Consider your foot’s arches, too. “Many shoe brands today offer specific designs that’ll cater to your foot’s anatomy. Those with high arches should look at shoes with cushioned midsole to help absorb shock, whereas those with flat feet must find pairs that offer rigid or stable midsole for more support,” Dr. Arandia said.

He added: “The most important thing to consider is comfort, so when buying shoes, try them on while standing and walking around to ensure they fit well and don't cause any chafing or slipping.”

It is also essential to factor in one's daily activities when choosing new footwear. For instance, if one commutes and does walking a lot in a day, it is advised to select shoes that can provide adequate support and protect the feet at the same time.

Whether counting daily steps, standing for long hours at work, or enjoying leisurely jogs with friends, investing in properly fitted shoes is a small yet impactful healthy step towards achieving “happy feet” and easing back pain, too.

One would be surprised how this one simple step can help achieve good foot health.

