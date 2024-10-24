Ellen Adarna gives birth to baby girl with Derek Ramsay

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna has given birth to her and husband Derek Ramsay’s first child.

“My world keeps getting better and better!” the actor said in his Instagram account.

Derek’s post showed Ellen in a hospital bed, holding the baby without showing the baby’s face, with Elias, Ellen’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, on the bedside, cuddling his new sibling.

Celebrities like Matteo Guidicelli, Carmen Soo and Vina Morales, among others, commented their congratulations for the family.

Although the couple had been secretive about the pregnancy and Derek did not reveal his baby's gender in the Instagram post, the photo showed the baby has pink name tags, indicating that she is a girl.

Derek and Ellen tied the knot last November 11, 2021 in a mountain resort in Bagac, Bataan.