Jay Manalo happy for half-brother's reunion with Korean mom

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jay Manalo is glad that his half-brother Julius finally found his mom after three decades.

In an interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal, Jay said that he's very happy for his half-brother to finally reunite with his Korean mother.

“I am very happy na nagkita na rin sila ng nanay niya,” he said.

Like Julius, Jay was also separated from his Vietnamese mom, Kim Lan Jones.

They were reunited in 1995.

Jay and Julius' father Eustaquio was a musician playing in different countries back then.

“Tatlo kaming magkakapatid, kaso 'yung bunso namin, namatay at the age of five,” he said.

Julius said that his half-brother Jay supported him and gave financial support to them.

"In fairness po kay Kuya hindi naman siya 'yung pinabayaan kami na 'bahala kayo.' 'Pag may sobra siya talagang tumutulong din naman sa amin," Julius said.

