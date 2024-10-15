Jay Manalo's half-brother finally reunites with Korean mom after 3 decades

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jay Manalo's half-brother, a Filipino Korean police officer, has finally reunited with his mother.

In his interview with "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” Julius Manalo narrated how his father Eustaquio and mother Oh Geum Nim met in Korea.

Julius said that his father needed to return to the Philippines in 1993, while his mom trusted him to raise Julius well.

"Pinakita naman po ng tatay ko kasi sa nanay ko nu'n na inaalagaan niya ako nang maayos. So nagtiwala po 'yung nanay ko sa tatay ko na dalhin ako sa Pilipinas," Julius said.

Julis said that his father only told him that he wouldn't see his mom anymore when they arrived in the Philippines.

"So pagdating ko ng Pilipinas, ang unang talagang nagulat ako nu'ng inamin na sa akin ng tatay ko na, 'Hindi ka na babalik ng Korea.' So s'yempre bilang bata na ayoko sanang pumunta ng Pilipinas at makasama 'yung nanay ko na lang sana. Sobrang naglulupasay ako nu'n, nag-iiyak ako nu'n," he said.

Julius said that his half-brother Jay supported him and gave financial support to them.

"In fairness po kay Kuya hindi naman siya 'yung pinabayaan kami na 'bahala kayo.' 'Pag may sobra siya talagang tumutulong din naman sa amin," he said.

Julius said that he met a Korean producer who offered help. His daughter caught the attention of the Korean agent, who then had an interest in his story and told Julius that the agent has a friend in TV Chosun.

"At that time, I was thinking about my mother. Even though I was staying in the Philippines, I sent her a picture every day, because I missed her," Julius said, unable to meet his mother for 31 years.

Julius' story was aired for three months on TV Chosun until the TV station finally received a call.

"Ang unang reaction nu'ng nanay ko is, 'Kumusta siya and OK ba siya?' So parang kahit kinakabahan ako na baka hindi niya ako kitain. Although nakita ko na siya, nu'ng pinapanood, parang may kaba pa rin eh. Tapos pumunta po sila doon sa bahay ng nanay ko," Julius said.

Julius then flew to Korea last September to finally reunite with his mom.

"Pagtingin ko po, may babaeng lumalakad. Nu'ng nakita ko po 'yung mukha, naaninag ko, doon ko napatunayan na meron palang lukso ng dugo na parang, 'Nanay ko 'yun! Alam kong Nanay ko 'yun!' So wala po talagang script 'yun. Talagang napasigaw na lang ako sa kanya na, 'Eomma!'," he said.

"Habang tumatakbo ako na parang pakiramdam ko nawawala uniporme ko ng pulis, nagiging uniform ng basketball then mawawala, magiging college student, high school student, elementary. Then, darating 'yung point na bumalik kami sa airport," he added.

