'Dream, believe, survive': 'Starstruck' avengers reunite

MANILA, Philippines — The avengers of GMA-7 reality show “Starstruck” recently reunited.

In her Instagram account, Cristine Reyes posted a video of the “Starstruck” Season 1 and 2 avengers enjoying each other's company.

Present in the reunion were Season 1 Ultimate Survivor Mark Herras as well as his batchmates Cristine, Christian Esteban, Sheena Halili and Katrina Halili.

Joining them were Season 2 Ultimate Female Survivor winner Ryza Cenon, as well as Megan Young with her husband Mikael Daez.

"Starstruck" premiered in October 2003. Mark and Jennylyn Mercado won as Ultimate Survivors. Season 2, meanwhile, premiered in 2004, with Ryza and Mike Tan as the Ultimate Survivors.

