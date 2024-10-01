Ogie Alcasid congratulates daughter Leila for engagement to Curtismith

MANILA, Philippines — Ogie Alcasid's daughter Leila and long-time boyfriend, indie singer Curtismith, are now engaged.

In her Instagram account, Leila posted photos of them while showing her engagement ring.

"The most special anniversary gift," Leila captioned her post.

Ogie commented his congratulations for his daughter and her partner.

"The Lord bless you both. I am truly beyond happy for you two. Love you. Congratulations," he commented.

"Thanks so much tito. Love you!!" Curtismith replied.

Other celebrities such as Nadine Lustre, Rhia Atayde, Darren Espanto, Iza Calzado and Gabbi Garcia, to name a few, also congratulated the couple.

Leila confirmed that she’s dating Curtismith in 2019.

RELATED: Ogie Alcasid praises SB19, Zack Tabudlo, other young artists