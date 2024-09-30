Doc Willie Ong to run for Senate despite battle with cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor Willie Ong will join the Senate race at the May 2025 elections despite his battle with cancer.

In a Facebook Live video earlier, Ong said that he will file his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator through his wife Dr. Anna Liza Ramoso.

“Magpa-file po ako for senator. I’ll be filing for senator on October 2, Wednesday. Nagawa ko na ‘yung papeles, na-notarize ko na… Si Doc Liza… siya magpa-file ng sa akin pero ako ang tatakbo,” he said.

Ong said that he will run as an independent candidate and will campaign through social media.

“I’ll do it the cleanest way. Hindi tayo connected sa admin, Duterte, opposition… Ako lang mag-isa, no one else. If they help me, thank you. 'Pag hindi, thank you. Wala akong utang, wala akong hinihingi… Walang kapalit,” he said.

Ong revealed earlier this month that he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

RELATED: Willie Ong forgives bashers, asks for prayers