Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo welcome first baby

Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo during their March 2024 wedding (right) and while on beach with Ria showing her baby bump

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo welcomed their first baby yesterday.

In his Instagram story, Zanjoe posted a video walking down the hospital corridor with their baby in a carrier.

"09.23.24," he wrote, tagging Ria.

Ria shared Zanjoe's post in her Instagram Story.

In his Facebook account, an administrator shared that Zanjoe, Ria and Baby M shared the same birth day of 23.

"God’s grace that Zanjoe, Ria and Baby M were born on the 23rd day of the month," the admin wrote.

Ria first revealed her pregnancy by surprising Zanjoe last Father's Day.

Ria and Zanjoe tied the knot in a civil ceremony last March.

