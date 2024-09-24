^

Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo welcome first baby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 12:40pm
Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo during their March 2024 wedding (right) and while on beach with Ria showing her baby bump
Ria Atayde via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo welcomed their first baby yesterday. 

In his Instagram story, Zanjoe posted a video walking down the hospital corridor with their baby in a carrier. 

"09.23.24," he wrote, tagging Ria. 

Ria shared Zanjoe's post in her Instagram Story. 

In his Facebook account, an administrator shared that Zanjoe, Ria and Baby M shared the same birth day of 23. 

"God’s grace that Zanjoe, Ria and Baby M were born on the 23rd day of the month," the admin wrote. 

Ria first revealed her pregnancy by surprising Zanjoe last Father's Day. 

Ria and Zanjoe tied the knot in a civil ceremony last March. 

