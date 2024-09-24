Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo welcome first baby
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo welcomed their first baby yesterday.
In his Instagram story, Zanjoe posted a video walking down the hospital corridor with their baby in a carrier.
"09.23.24," he wrote, tagging Ria.
Ria shared Zanjoe's post in her Instagram Story.
In his Facebook account, an administrator shared that Zanjoe, Ria and Baby M shared the same birth day of 23.
"God’s grace that Zanjoe, Ria and Baby M were born on the 23rd day of the month," the admin wrote.
Ria first revealed her pregnancy by surprising Zanjoe last Father's Day.
Ria and Zanjoe tied the knot in a civil ceremony last March.
