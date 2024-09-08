Mukbanger Nikocado Avocado loses 250 lbs in 2-year 'social experiment'

MANILA, Philippines — American YouTuber and mukbanger Nikocado Avocado shocked fans with his revelation that he has lost a whopping 250 lbs. in his latest video.

The mukbanger, a sub-genre of food videos where the subject broadcasts what they eat often in excessive amounts, said that his weight-loss journey was the "greatest social experiment of my entire life."

Uploaded on his original YouTube channel with over four million subscribers, Nikocado Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, first appeared with a Panda head while sharing his shocking story.

"I am always two steps ahead."

“This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life. It’s worrying, it’s compelling, it’s gripping to observe all these unwell, disoriented beings roam the Internet in search of stories, ideas, rivalries where they feel encouraged, engaged," he said while talking with a Panda head on his video titled "Two Steps Ahead."

After a few minutes of cryptic talk, the mukbanger took off the Panda head and revealed a shaved head and much leaner face.

"Today I woke up from a very long dream, and I also woke up having lost 250lbs off of my body," Nikocado Avocado revealed.

"Just yesterday, people were calling me fat and sick and boring and irrelevant. People are the most messed up creatures in the entire planet, and yet I still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone. The joke's on you," he said.

He then proceeded to do a mukbang of his favorite noodles, the Jjajangmyun or black bean noodles.

In another YouTube channel he created that currently has 900,000 subscribers, Nikocado Avocado appears more relaxed as he does a mukbang of a cheesy wheat noodles together with his pet parrot.

It is in this video that the vlogger revealed that he has not made a video in two years. He added that he will be posting his content on his new channel.

On his newly created additional Instagram account, Nikocado Avocado posted his before-and-after photos.

