'Kitakits soon': Carlos Yulo salutes father Mark Andrew during homecoming parade

Carlos Yulo salutes his father Mark during a homecoming parade for the Filipino Paris Olympians held on August 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of Filipinos flocked the streets of Manila to welcome the Filipino Paris Olympians, but for two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo, there was one supporter who stood out.

Several of the Filipino athletes who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Carlos, took part in a homecoming parade that went around Manila yesterday.

Joining the Manila crowd was Carlos' father, Mark Andrew, who was carried on the shoulders of colleagues who were standing beside a banner that read "Caloy Dito Papa Mo."

As the floats carrying the Olympians approached the area where Mark was, Carlos was seen saluting his father twice.

After the parade, Carlos expressed his gratitude to his dad for coming out to welcome him and his fellow Olympians.

"Maraming salamat, Pa. Masaya ako nakita kita don nakasuporta!" Carlos said on Facebook. "Pasensya na, Pa, hindi ako masyado nakakaway. Ang daming nagpa-autograph hehe. Kitakits soon, Pa."

Carlos and the other Olympians were busy signing t-shirts, posters, cellphone covers, water bottles, and even a diploma.

The touching exchange between father and son, albeit from afar, comes in the midst of a riff within the Yulo family that has taken the Internet by storm.

While the Yulo family issues have gone viral, many Filipinos are prompting that they settle their issues in private as the country is better off celebrating Carlos winning a historic double gold.

