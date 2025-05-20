Marian Rivera, Iya Villania, Saab Magalona show off different acts of love with NIDO 3+ in latest video

In the video, longtime celebrity ambassadors Marian Rivera-Dantes, Iya Villania-Arellano and Saab Magalona-Bacaro talk about how NIDO empowers moms to do it all for their family.

NIDO 3+ shows the different ways Pinoy Moms love

MANILA, Philippines – In time for Mother’s Day, NIDO 3+ launched a new video titled Your Act Of Love, featuring the different acts of love that moms do to say "I love you."

Beyond the celebrities, Your Act of Love creatively presents the findings of a research done by NIDO and Kantar on how Pinoy moms love.

This study was conducted with 600 Filipino mothers in 2025 and found that:

23% show their love through Service,

32% love through shared Experiences with their children,

21% of mothers love through Teaching their kids,

10% use Treating their children as their main act of love, and

14% of mothers love through Bonding

These study findings also exhibit that the different acts of love mothers prefer, only captures a portion of the love mothers are capable of. There is no limit when it comes to how mothers can love and how they want to express it every single day.

Despite these differences in result, one common denominator that shows that Filipino moms show 100% love, is by choosing NIDO protection.

Inspired and empowered by mothers and their acts of love, NIDO 3+ is there to help mothers in showing love through protection. A trusted brand for decades, NIDO 3+ offers a specialized range of products for every stage in a child’s development.

NIDO 3+ now comes in a new packaging and improved formulation. It allows kids to stay protected when they are ready to make new friends through its 1 billion Probiotics for respiratory protection and brain support nutrients like DHA, ALA, Iron, Iodine, Vitamins A and B12.

On the other hand, NIDO 5+ is a powdered milk drink specifically for children ages 5 and up. Aside from providing brain support nutrients, it also protects children to learn with 30% more DHA (vs. previous formulation) and other brain support nutrients.

Meanwhile NIDO NutriSnax is for kids who are ready to explore! This ready to drink milk is made with real milk, fruits and vegetables. It also has immunity support nutrients like Vitamins A, C, D and Zinc.

Every mother believes there is no end to how they can love, through big acts and through small gestures. Choosing NIDO 3+ protection is an act of love that moms can be sure of everyday.

Editor's Note: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.