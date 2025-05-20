Bela Padilla addresses weight loss

Bela Padilla (right); Bela with Isabel Oli-Prats at Ogawa's launch in SM Aura, Taguig City on May 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Bela Padilla obviously shed some pounds as she attended massage chair brand Ogawa’s event in Taguig City early this month.

When asked by Philstar.com for the cause of her weight loss, the actress clarified that it is not because she is targeting a bikini body for summer nor is she preparing for a new role in a movie that demands a leaner physique.

According to her, she lost weight because of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition that makes her experience acne, weight gain and fatigue.

It can be recalled that in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last year, Bela opened up about having PCOS.

“I have it constantly so I make sure that when I make decisions, what I put on my skin, what I eat, it always has to be very mindful,” she said.

In a 2023 interview with Boy Abunda, Bela disclosed about also having Hypothyroidism, defined by the Cleveland Clinic as “a condition that happens when your thyroid gland doesn't make or release enough hormone into your bloodstream.”

“I had PCOS since I was 19. But in my last trip here in the Philippines, I just found out I also have Hypothyroidism. I was wondering because I work out every day. Sobrang linis ko na kumain. I found out I have Hypothyroidism… That causes a lot of insecurities especially when you’re growing up in front of a camera. That was really hard. It took a lot. I had to change my diet again, change my skincare, because of that I’m very sensitive,” she confessed.

Since she is careful with the kind of makeup she uses, last year, she launched her own namesake makeup brand that is safe for PCOS warriors like her.

In the interview with Philstar.com during the Ogawa event, Bela said that despite having PCOS and other challenges, she keeps up with regular hosting stints in “It’s Showtime,” as well as eyeing to make two movies.

She even has been a hands-on entrepreneur. She said her beauty brand is doing well and has expanded its product lineup from its initial offerings, lip balm and cheek tint.

