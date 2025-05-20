Chito Miranda reveals living in police station while Neri Naig was detained

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda revealed that he lived in a police station while his wife Neri Naig was detailed in a Pasay City jail.

In his interview with Bernadette Sembrano, Chito said that Neri's case was the greatest challenge for them.

“I never left her side. Talagang siyempre there were parts that I wasn’t allowed to be there with her. I’ll be outside lang (ng police station),” Chito said.

“So basically I left (home) na tumira ako sa police station for the whole duration. That was around two weeks. I never went home. Hindi ako umuwi hangga't hindi kami sabay umuwi,” he added.

Chito said that Neri is still in the healing process, but is now recovering from the trauma.

Neri was arrested on 14 counts for allegedly violating the Securities Regulation Code, with bail set at P126,000 per count, along with a non-bailable Syndicated Estafa charge last November.

She was implicated in the Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Dermacare/Beyond Skin Care Solutions due to her role as an endorser. Neri was released from custody just a month later.

Earlier this year, the Securities Regulation Code complaints and the non-bailable Syndicated Estafa charge were dismissed by two separate courts. — Video from Bernadette Sembrano YouTube channel

