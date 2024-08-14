Chavit Singson offers P5-million reward to Carlos Yulo, family

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson has offered a P5-million reward to two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo and his family.

According to the politician's press release, the reward "shall be accepted by the Yulo family and Carlos’ partner as a united front."

The Olympian is currently dating TikToker and content creator Chloe San Jose.

Describing Singson as a man with "deep respect for family values," the press statement said that the reward is not only offered for the Olympian's historic feat but also as a tribute to Yulo's family.

“The reward is a recognition for Yulo’s exemplary performance in the Paris Olympics and more so to the unity of the Yulo family and Yulo’s partner” he said.

Accordingly, for Singson, a family is the foundation of a person’s success and the embodiment of values that transcend generations.

“In offering this reward, I hope to send a powerful message that the success of an individual is never solely their own; it is shared by those who stand by them, offering love, guidance, and unwavering support.”

Singson added that he hopes his gesture will "inspire" other families to "cherish their unity and support each other in both triumph and challenge."

RELATED: Carlos Yulo's GF Chloe San Jose claps back at clout chaser comment