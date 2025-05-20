David Licauco recalls fond memories with 'lolo' Jaime Licauco

Actor David Licauco with his grandfather, author and newspaper columnist Jaime Licauco

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco shared his memorable moments with his late grandfather Jaime Licauco.

In a report by "24 Oras," David said he always visited his grandfather in Paranaque.

"Nag-uusap kami, he's very smart, he knows a lot about life kaya the past couple of months talagang I would make sure to really spend time with him," he said.

David recalled how his grandfather twisted a fork using his mind when David was younger.

"Hawak niya 'yung fork tapos nakatingin lang siya d'un and super nag-i-internalize siya, basically parang gusto niya sa 'kin ipakita 'yung power of the mind," he said.

"And then 'yun, nag-bend 'yung fork! 'Di ba, as a kid, sobrang wow, amazing 'yun! Kahit until now sinasabi ko sa kaniya minsan, lolo pakita mo naman sa 'kin," he added.

David also shared what he learned from his grandfather growing up.

"And kapag passionate ka d'un sa ginagawa mo na 'yun, talagang ma-a-achieve mo 'yun. Malayo 'yung mararating mo, so 'yun, he's just an inspiration to me," he said.

"Itong life na ibinigay sa 'tin, hindi siya forever, alam naman natin 'yun. I think it's better to be nice to everybody, stop the hate, and really just choose peace over chasing validation and instant gratification, 'di ba? Live happily and tell your loved ones you love them."

RELATED: ‘Wisest man I knew’: David Licauco mourns loss of columnist grandfather Jaime Licauco