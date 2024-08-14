Angeline Quinto gives birth to baby girl

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Angeline Quinto has given birth to a baby girl, her second child with non-showbiz husband Nonrev Daquina.

Talent management agency KreativDen released a black-and-white photo of Angeline and her newborn in a Taguig hospital.

A photo of the couple, their first child Sylvio and the newborn carried by Angeline was later posted on Sylvio's Instagram account (managed by his parents).

"I finally met you, Baby Azena Sylvia," the post's caption read, confirming the baby girl's name.

The singer reposted the photos with text that reads, "We're officially a family of 4!"

Like Sylvio, Sylvia is named after Angeline's late adoptive mother who passed away in 2020.

Angeline revealed that she and Nonrev were expecting a baby girl last May through a TikTok video following the Asoka makeup trend using her promotional 2011 single "Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas."

The couple had Sylvio in April 2022 and officially tied the knot in a church ceremony two years later, which was attended by the likes of Vice Ganda, Erik Santos and Sarah Geronimo.

RELATED: WATCH: Angeline Quinto mixes baby gender reveal in makeup transformation