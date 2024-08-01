A worry-free world with probiotics

Erceflora Kiddie has relaunched into two new variants, Erceflora Gut Defense and Erceflora Gut Restore.

MANILA, Philippines — In this fast-paced world, our minds are often consumed by the demands of our daily lives, be it work deadlines or financial woes, leaving little room for a key aspect in our overall well-being: gut health.

This is why the most-prescribed probiotic brand Erceflora is evolving to meet the needs of Filipinos of all ages, offering probiotic solutions that are fit for every gut need.

While many of us associate probiotics with diarrhea relief, the billions of Bacillus clausii intelli-spores found in Erceflora can support us beyond just bowel discomfort. These spores have the power to reach the gut alive, multiply and restore the gut to its natural balance, supporting our overall digestion, immunity, even mental health.

Now available in drugstores and pharmacies nationwide, Erceflora Kiddie has relaunched into two new variants, Erceflora Gut Defense for regular support to enhance intestinal ecology, and Erceflora Gut Restore, which helps enhance the body’s natural resistance to gut infections for when symptoms arise.

Your everyday gut care companion

The world’s No. 1 probiotic Erceflora Gut Defense is designed to be your regular source of immune support, proactively protecting your gut from moments of potential gut vulnerabilities. It helps you maintain a strong gut flora and keep your gut well-balanced with a healthy amount of good and bad bacteria.

Meant to be taken regularly, Erceflora Gut Defense gives you the immunity and energy you need to function better whatever your plans are—whether it’s just a slow day at home, a busy day at school or at work or a fun-filled day on vacation.

Your answer to moments of gut imbalance

Meanwhile, the doctor-recommended Erceflora Gut Restore is your solution to scenarios where your gut has been compromised, acting as a rapid relief supplement to alleviate symptoms of gastrointestinal distress and restoring your gut flora to its natural balance.

Best taken as soon as symptoms arise, Erceflora Gut Restore can fight bacteria that often leave you feeling sick in the stomach, like when you have irregular bowel caused by antibiotic treatments, improperly cooked meats and contaminated water.

Be worry-free with a healthy gut

As humans, we have an exhaustive list of tasks we have to worry about on a daily basis, and the intricate “how’s” of properly caring for our gut should not be one of them.

Erceflora, through its comprehensive new variants, makes it so that we never have to lose sleep over symptoms of gut imbalance again. Its four-strain combination of Bacillius clausii supports our bodies in numerous ways, ultimately helping us achieve lifelong wellness down the line.

You can purchase a box of Erceflora in your nearest drug store or pharmacy, or online through the Sanofi Official Store at LazMall, Shopee Mall and Tiktok Mall.

What’s the right Erceflora probiotics for you? Take the gut assessment test here or scan the QR code below.

For more information, visit the Erceflora website here.

Mahalagang Paalala: Ang Erceflora Gut Defense and Erceflora Gut Restore ay hindi gamot at hindi dapat gamiting panggamot sa anumang uri ng sakit.

MAT-PH-2400604 / Ver 1.0 / DA 07-2024 / DM 07-2024 | Opella Healthcare Philippines Inc.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Erceflora is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.