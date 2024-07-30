Sarah Lahbati pays respects to ex Richard Gutierrez's sister-in-law

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sarah Lahbati paid tribute to Alexandra "Alexa" Gutierrez, her ex-husband Richard Gutierrez's sister-in-law.

In her Instagram Story, Sarah reposted her and Alexa's photos back in 2013.

"Always so full of life! Thank you for always being so easy and fun to be with! I will always treasure our food and shopping adventures. I will miss you Alexa," the text said.

Alexa died last Saturday at the age of 38 after battling Leukemia or cancer of the blood.

Ruffa Gutierrez also paid tribute to her sister-in-law.

“I am still trying to process and accept that you are no longer with us. It’s so hard… Words cannot express how heartbroken and shocked I am,” Ruffa said.

"I love you so much my beautiful, irreplaceable Alexa. You will forever be in my thoughts and in my heart. Until we cross paths again… I’ll write more when able,” she added.

Alexa was the wife of former actor Elvis Gutierrez, Ruffa, Raymond and Richard's brother.

