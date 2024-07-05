^

Claudine Barretto, Raymart Santiago, son Santino celebrate Sabina's 20th birthday

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 3:29pm
Claudine Barretto, Raymart Santiago, son Santino celebrate Sabina's 20th birthday
Actors Raymart Santiago and Claudine Barretto with their son Santino and daughter Sabina, who recently turned 20
MANILA, Philippines — Ex-couple Claudine Barretto and Raymart Santiago with their grown-up son Santino were in full force as they attended the 20th birthday of their daughter Sabina. 

The former couple took on parent duties as they posed for the cameras taken during the birthday celebration held in White Barn Events Place in Marikina. 

Their biological son, Santino, also towered above his actor parents in a simple button-down long-sleeved shirt dress tucked in a black trouser. The birthday girl herself, whom Claudine adopted, wore a printed top over black pants. 

Apart from Sabina, Claudine is also a parent to her adopted kids named Quia and Noah. 

