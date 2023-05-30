Exes Claudine Barretto, Raymart Santiago attend daughter's graduation

MANILA, Philippines — Sabina Santiago penned an appreciation post for her parents Claudine Barretto and Raymart Santiago after her graduation.

In her Instagram story, Sabina posted a short clip of her graduation with her adoptive parents Claudine and Raymart.

Apart from her parents, she was also accompanied by her nanny Ging.

"Thank you to my parents for always being there to guide me and yaya ging for being a second mom to me!" Sabina wrote.

"I love you parents and yaya Ging," she added.

For her part, Claudine said she's proud of her daughter and son Santino.

"The other day was SANTINO’s recognition day & Sabina’s Graduation. Pasensya na po but I am just so proud of both of my kids. They have always been straight A students ever since they started pre-school, but I was so proud & amazed of how plenty their Awards, Medals & Certificates they both received,” Claudine wrote.

“I want to thank Sab & Saint for making me proud. I must have done something good to deserve both Sab @ Saint! Congratulations mga anak! God be with you in this next chapter of your lives. Mommy will always be here cheering & rooting for you both. It’s a Privilege to be your Mom,” she added.

RELATED: 'Ang dami naming pinagdaanan': Claudine Barretto bares friendship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos