^

Entertainment

Exes Claudine Barretto, Raymart Santiago attend daughter's graduation

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 3:04pm
Exes Claudine Barretto, Raymart Santiago attend daughter's graduation
Raymart Santiago, Claudine Barretto and daughter Sabina
Claudine Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Sabina Santiago penned an appreciation post for her parents Claudine Barretto and Raymart Santiago after her graduation. 

In her Instagram story, Sabina posted a short clip of her graduation with her adoptive parents Claudine and Raymart. 

Apart from her parents, she was also accompanied by her nanny Ging. 

"Thank you to my parents for always being there to guide me and yaya ging for being a second mom to me!" Sabina wrote. 

"I love you parents and yaya Ging," she added. 

For her part, Claudine said she's proud of her daughter and son Santino. 

"The other day was SANTINO’s recognition day & Sabina’s Graduation. Pasensya na po but I am just so proud of both of my kids. They have always been straight A students ever since they started pre-school, but I was so proud & amazed of how plenty their Awards, Medals & Certificates they both received,” Claudine wrote. 

“I want to thank Sab & Saint for making me proud. I must have done something good to deserve both Sab @ Saint! Congratulations mga anak! God be with you in this next chapter of your lives. Mommy will always be here cheering & rooting for you both. It’s a Privilege to be your Mom,” she added. 

RELATED: 'Ang dami naming pinagdaanan': Claudine Barretto bares friendship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos 

CLAUDINE BARRETTO

RAYMART SANTIAGO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Tanong niyo na lang kay Paolo': Chavit Singson laughs off past romantic rumors with Yen Santos

'Tanong niyo na lang kay Paolo': Chavit Singson laughs off past romantic rumors with Yen Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson just laughed off the past romance rumors between him and actress Yen Sa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cornerstone VP defends Moira Dela Torre; composer fires back

Cornerstone VP defends Moira Dela Torre; composer fires back

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. Vice President Jeff Vadillo defended Moira Dela Torre after a post by composer Lolito Go went...
Entertainment
fbtw
Composer spills tea on Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez breakup

Composer spills tea on Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Composer Lolito Go broke the Internet today by revealing details between estranged couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Her...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I&rsquo;m attracted to all forms of beauty': Michelle Dee comes out as bisexual

'I’m attracted to all forms of beauty': Michelle Dee comes out as bisexual

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee revealed that she is bisexual. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez dedicates win to late mom

Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez dedicates win to late mom

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Newly-crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez from Palawan dedicated her win to her mother who passed on five...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SB19's Josh Cullen swoon-worthy as Binibining Pilipinas 2023 judge in Francis Libiran suit

SB19's Josh Cullen swoon-worthy as Binibining Pilipinas 2023 judge in Francis Libiran suit

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
While his fellow judges Dolly de Leon and Piolo Pascual opted for creations by Mark Bumgarner, Josh Cullen went with an outfit...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Dolly de Leon, other Binibining Pilipinas 2023 judges' coronation night outfits

Piolo Pascual, Dolly de Leon, other Binibining Pilipinas 2023 judges' coronation night outfits

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The selection committee that served as this year's panel of judges coming from different areas of society all wore outfits...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cornerstone threatens to file charges vs viral post claiming Moira Dela Torre cheated, stole compositions

Cornerstone threatens to file charges vs viral post claiming Moira Dela Torre cheated, stole compositions

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Cornerstone Management legal counsel Joji Alonso warned that they will file charges against a viral post attacking singer...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Lopez: From Miss Universe Philippines top 10 finalist to Binibining Pilipinas International 2023
Exclusive

Angelica Lopez: From Miss Universe Philippines top 10 finalist to Binibining Pilipinas International 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
Angelica Lopez's victory was another Cinderella story. It was close to midnight when she was crowned as Binibining Pilipinas...
Entertainment
fbtw
'A Whole New World' singer Peabo Bryson to hold concert tour in the Philippines

'A Whole New World' singer Peabo Bryson to hold concert tour in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson is set to hold his Philippine concert tour in Manila on July 19 in New Frontier Theater in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with