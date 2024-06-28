Raise your glass to goodness

The speakers of the event raised a toast with glasses of milk in celebration of World Milk Day.

For all it provides us with, from inside our kitchens and out to our communities, we can all agree that milk has truly earned its moniker “white gold.”

Milk, in our culture and many others in the world, is a vital food component in supplementing nutritional needs, supporting food security, and providing livelihood, as well as complementing our own culinary endeavors.

Recently we commemorated World Milk Day, where we got a closer look at the milk and dairy industry. It’s a day to give special attention to the myriad of benefits of dairy that we enjoy as a community, and what other opportunities remain that we can tap into. Yours truly was given the chance to be between the leading voices of our local milk and dairy industry, as the moderator of a forum for World Milk Day, hosted by our friends at Alaska Milk Corp. (AMC).

It was a blessing to meet and listen to people who shared my concern for raising the quality of health and nutrition of our fellow Filipinos. Just the same was their commitment to developing our local dairy industry, for the sake of our farmers and the quality of milk the Philippines could produce.

We were joined by leaders and experts from the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Education (DepEd), and the National Dairy Authority (NDA), as well as from the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB). The stellar roster of our forum, I believe, illustrated how essential milk is to our community, as we find that we have stakeholders across different sectors.

Milk and dairy as a nutritional and economic cornerstone

OIC-Administrator Atty. Gavino Alfredo C. Benitez, in his keynote speech, pointed out that dairy farming supports thousands of Filipino families by “providing a stable source of income and fostering rural development. At the National Dairy Authority, we have witnessed firsthand the improvement in the livelihoods of dairy farmers once their trade becomes profitable.”

“The milk-feeding programs of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provide a steady market for our local dairy farmers,” Atty. Gavino noted.

(L-R) Department of Agriculture Asec. Benjamin Albarece, UPLB Institute of Human Nutrition and Food Prof. Liezel Atienza, Dr. Menandro M. Loresco of UPLB Dairy Training and Research Institute, Magdalene Cariaga of DepEd, AMC Marketing Director Estela Grace Estacio, and the author during the event’s panel discussion.

The DepEd program mentioned by Atty. Gavino is the school-based feeding program for young learners in kindergarten to grade six, where they are served milk along with other vital components for their nutrition. It’s nice to know that early this year, the duration of the program was extended, with feeding days extended from 120 to 220.

Ms. Magdalene Carriaga, the DepEd’s School-based Feeding Program focal person affirmed that milk helps boost learners’ “cognitive abilities and academic performance. A well-nourished mind and body is a determinant of academic success.”

Meanwhile, the DSWD has its own Supplementary Feeding Program in child development centers or in local neighborhoods to aid the proper nutrition of young Filipinos.

A 2023 study from the US’ National Institutes of Health found that stunting remains prevalent among our children, with up to 1 in 5 kids below 5 years old affected by child stunting, an alarming indication of malnutrition.

It is well agreed upon that milk is a nutritional cornerstone for a balanced and diversified diet, as it packs high-quality proteins, vitamins, and minerals – the building blocks of healthy living.

“Milk is a nutrient-dense beverage,” explained UPLB Director of the Institute of Human Nutrition and Food Professor Liezel Atienza, “one glass of milk provides the calcium, protein, potassium, and vitamins equivalent to several other foods.”

It’s also important to note that, according to Professor Liezel, alternatives to dairy milk are still unable to match its nutritional value.

As an advocate of health and youth, I believe that the role that milk plays in achieving food security cannot be understated — its accessibility combined with nutritional benefits make it a key player in addressing hunger and malnutrition.

Tarang Gupta, the Managing Director of Alaska Milk Corp., and Ambassadress Marielle Geraedts from the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Philippines, at the 2023 Capacity Building Project of the Philippines-Netherlands Dairy Development Program.

Making sustainable dairy farming possible

Atty. Benitez’s statement also touched on an important part of the milk industry – dairy farming and production. Promoting wider support for milk consumption is key for us to make local dairy farming profitable for more Filipino farmers, rewarding our nation economically. The NDA is one of the primary government bodies that connect dairy farmers to agencies.

“The profits from selling milk enable them to invest in better education for their children, improved healthcare, and enhanced living conditions. This is the goodness of milk—a conduit for prosperity and progress, transforming lives one glass at a time,” said Atty. Benitez.

This particular sub-sector of farming is yet to mature in our country, according to our hosts. Only recently did some of our cattle farmers venture into dairy. In fact, the National Dairy Industry was established only 25 years ago — fairly young relative to our other economic or agricultural institutions.

It is, however, truly admirable to witness the commitment of companies such as FrieslandCampina, the new owners of AMC, to champion its development. Sustainable dairy farming is apparently at the top of their priorities. This entails techniques such as circular farming – an agricultural model that mimics natural ecosystems by utilizing resource loops, reducing waste, and enhancing sustainability.

Alaska Milk Corp. partnered with UPLB CAFS Dairy Training and Research Institute and hosted a successful short course focused on Dairy Nutrition, Forage Production, and Feeding Management held at University of the Philippines–Los Baños last November 2023.

Learning about the NDA’s initiatives was particularly enlightening. Their efforts to tackle long-standing issues in the dairy sector are commendable. Government infrastructure still has significant progress to make, but organizations like AMC are making strides by training dairy farmers and spearheading essential conversations. This collaborative approach offers hope, demonstrating that dairy can unite stakeholders and society.

FrieslandCampina seeks to promote sustainable dairy farming to produce milk in ways that are economically viable while remaining environmentally sound and socially responsible. Through that guiding principle, this farming model addresses challenges such as high greenhouse gas emissions, excessive water usage, and land degradation.

The company has already set sustainability targets, in fact, which are aligned with the European Union Green Deal. These targets primarily seek to reduce carbon emissions, in agreement with climate action.

As an advocate of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, I want to highlight the critical role of sustainable dairy farming in environmental stewardship. Hopefully, we see more significant efforts that promote resource efficiency, waste reduction, and biodiversity.

These initiatives are vital for ensuring that dairy farming remains environmentally responsible while remaining profitable to our farmers.

A future full of goodness

Our panelists believe in the possibility of milk becoming a staple for an affordable source of nutrition. At the same time, as AMC Marketing Director Star Estacio pointed out, milk brands hold a special role as one of the most significant advocates for this cause.

“As milk brands, we play a pivotal role in advocating for milk consumption as part of a balanced and healthy diet,” Star explained. “By educating consumers about the comprehensive nutritional benefits of milk and ensuring access to high-quality yet affordable dairy products, we can contribute significantly to fostering healthier communities.”

“Our commitment extends beyond merely providing products; it’s about making a meaningful impact and enhancing the overall well-being of families,” she added.

Attending the recent event reaffirmed my belief in the vital importance of dairy products like milk. Beyond being a dietary staple, milk plays a multifaceted role in our lives—nourishing our bodies, enhancing our culinary experiences, and strengthening our communities.

(L-R) National Dairy Authority OIC Administrator, Atty. Gavino Alfredo Benitez, AMC Corporate Affairs Director, Atty. Cashmer Dirampaten, Ambassadress Marielle Geraedts from the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Philippines with the author.

Actively including milk in our diet is a healthy habit that’s truly worth keeping and teaching our kids to do. We, as parents, after all, are the models our children look up to and form their own habits from. Additionally, milk and dairy products are at the heart of culinary innovation. They elevate and enrich recipes worldwide, contributing to diverse and delicious cuisines that bring people together.

Indeed, as AMC Managing Director Tarang Gupta told us, “dairy creates an impact from end-to-end in any community, whether you are in the farms raising cows or at home preparing a nutritious meal.”

It was a statement that resonated with me – milk and dairy products are more than just dietary staples; when we include them in our food, we connect ourselves to the individuals and communities that work to make sure it gets to our tables.

I believe we all have a responsibility to strengthen that connection. Cheers to the groups and individuals working to make that goal come true – here’s a glass-half-full outlook on the future!

