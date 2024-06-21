Pauleen Luna-Sotto encourages moms to breastfeed, gives advice

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Pauleen Luna-Sotto is now on to her sixth month breastfeeding her second baby with Vic Sotto, Mochi.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch party of footwear label Mini Melissa, Pauleen said she did not have to start from scratch in taking care of a new baby despite that Tali and Mochi are six years apart.

“Gusto ko s’ya talaga kasi. So I’m really excited for this. Hindi naman ako nangapa!” she affirmed.

According to her, since starting to breastfeed Mochi since the baby was born, she has seen the benefits of breastfeeding her child.

“She’s hitting her milestones pretty fast. They say ganu’n daw ‘pag breastfed. So, she babbles a lot. Ngayon, natawa nga kami kasi ang hilig n’yang gumala. When she’s in her house clothes, talagang she gets cranky at home, gusto na n’ya talaga umalis! Talagang she’s happy outside.”

Pauleen regrets not breastfeeding Tali because her firstborn was a premature baby.

“And I didn’t know at that time na pwede mo pala s’yang pagtiyagaan, and eventually, demand and supply,” she said.

“With her (Mochi), I’m really trying my best na dumami ‘yung supply.”

During Mochi’s first two weeks, she was mix-fed because her weight dropped, said Pauleen. But since then, Mochi is now fully-breastfed on to her fifth month.

“Tiyaga lang! And please, do not compare yourself to others,” Pauleen advised fellow moms thinking of breastfeeding their babies, “Not anyone has the same milk supply so kung ano lang ‘yung best mo, that’s good enough!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya