Rufa Mae Quinto recalls fainting spell before Philippine return

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto recalled a harrowing fainting spell in the United States prior to returning to the Philippines to respond to alleged Securities Regulation Code violations.

Quinto appeared on the May 9 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," which began with Quinto and Abunda recounting her now-dimissed case.

Last December, Rufa Mae received a warrant of arrest with 14 counts of violations of Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code.

Quinto flew back to the Philippines last January 8 and surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation. She was released later that day after posting bail. Each charge equates to P126,000 in bail, bringing it to a round total of P1,764,000.

A report by ABS-CBN said that according to Quinto's legal team, the charges were dismissed "due to a technicality," a decision made last April 24.

Specifically, complainants failed to file the case with the Securities and Exchange Commission before bringing it to the prosecutor’s office.

The actress-comedienne shared to Abunda that she fainted during the New Year's holiday in a hotel and was unconscious for two minutes. She assumed it was due to hunger, stress, and fear from the then-impending charges.

WATCH: Rufa Mae Quinto recalls fainting spell in the US

Quinto luckily managed to protect her head, but some of her teeth were chipped, her chin was swollen, and blood emerged from her nose.

Despite the minor injuries, she opted not to go to the hospital because she was more concerned for the safety of her daughter Athena, her child with estranged husband Trevor Magallanes.

"Sa sobrang takot, sobrang heavy, puwede mo pala ikamatay?" Quinto told Abunda. "Kaya mas gusto ko na 'yung 'wag na tayo masyadong natatakot, humarap na kung saan dapat humarap."

Adding to her concerns was the news about Neri Naig-Miranda, who also figured in a case involving the same beauty company.

Naig-Miranda was arrested in late November but was ordered released a few weeks later by the Pasay City Regional Trial Court. The court eventually dismissed all charges against Naig-Miranda after finding no probable cause against her.

At the end of the episode, Quinto affirmed she and Athena would remain in the Philippines for the time being, "May isang bagay na sure ako, dito muna kami."

Quinto was then given a birthday cake as she is celebrating her 46th birthday on May 28. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube Channel

