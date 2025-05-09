Sharon Cuneta to celebrate Mother's Day in New York for daughter Frankie's graduation

Sharon Cuneta as seen on her Instagram post on February 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — It is a double celebration for Sharon Cuneta as she is set to fly to the United States for daughter Frankie's graduation on Mother's Day.

The actress beams whenever she talks about her children.

"They’re very good kids. ‘Yun talaga ang dinasal namin mula nang maging mag-asawa kami ni Sen. Kiko [Pangilinan]. Una, bigyan kami ng anak. Pangalawa, kapag may anak na kami, mapalaki namin na hindi makasarili. ‘Yung pagdating ng araw, maka-contribute sila sa Pilipinas whether through the arts or something,” she told the media in a press conference hosted by Regal Entertainment.

With Mother's Day this weekend, Sharon said that she does not expect gifts from her children, just a simple letter will do.

“They always have cards for me. ‘Yun lang naman ang gusto ko. Hindi naman ako mahilig sa material na bagay. Kasi, I have everything I need. Pero, kapag ‘yung kids ko, they go out on their way to write to me or to show me whatever kahit mag-video or to tell me to my face kung gaano ako kahalaga sa kanila, doon ako sobrang touched,” she added.

Sharon said that she will spend this year's Mother’s Day in New York for Frankie's graduation. Frankie left the Philippines in 2019 to study in New York. In one of her vlogs, Frankie said that she will be taking up writing and considering to minor in Anthropology.

“Nasa New York na ako sa Mother’s Day kasi gra-graduate na si Frankie. Mauna ako sa kanya. Oo, she's graduating na. Okay na okay siya. Hectic na hectic siya,” she said.

