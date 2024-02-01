^

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez expecting baby girl

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 12:02pm
Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez expecting baby girl
Photo shows Maja Salvador with her baby bump. Beside her is husband Rambo Nuñez.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador and husband Rambo Nuñez are having a baby girl.

In a gender reveal video posted on their respective Instagram accounts, the couple said that the gender of their baby is not important. 

"Kahit ano, at least dragon siya," Maja said, referring to the Chinese Zodiac sign. This year is the Year of the Wood Dragon, which actually begins on February 10. 

Later on, they opened a box filled with pink confetti, which signals that their baby is a girl.

Maja announced her pregnancy last December. 

The couple tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia in July 2023.

Prior to that, the couple had an intimate civil wedding in Manila last February 2023.

Maja and Rambo got engaged in April 2022. The actress confirmed that she and Rambo got back together in March 2019. The couple first dated in 2010.

