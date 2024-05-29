Elisse Joson shares why it is important to take a day off

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Elisse Joson has found a way to take care of not just her outer beauty, but more importantly, her inner beauty and well-being.

For the actress, it is important that she gets to process whatever she goes through and its corresponding feelings.

"Hindi niyo lang siguro napapansin outside pero siyempre... Hindi niyo nakikita 'yung walang-wala talaga, 'yung lows. Nakikita lang natin 'yung celebratory highs of life," the actress said to reporters last week in the event that launched her as the new face of New Moon, a new brand of glutathione.

"Mas mahirap mag-maintain ng inner wellness kesa 'yung beauty," she added.

The actress was asked if it was difficult to maintain beauty, being a personality whose job involves looking presentable and pretty on camera.

Elisse said that apart from the physical beauty, it is important to take care of one's wellbeing, especially when faced with challenges.

"I just make sure I take a day off. Hindi ko ipipilit 'yung sarili ko na may gawin isang araw. 'Pag may problema, binibigyan ko ang sarili ko ng time to process it and embrace it. Kung anuman man 'yun kahit hindi maganda. 'Yung feeling lang na 'yun. The next day, I'll feel a little better and parang mas may drive ako to go through the day," she said.

Elisse agreed when a reporter noted how a person's wellbeing can affect the people around them.

"Actually, totoo 'yan. Kaya sinasabi ko to take a day off or little time off kasi lahat naaapektuhan. It's like a domino effect. If you're going through something internally, lalabas at lalabas 'yan at maaapektuhan ang daily activities mo. That's why I say its important to take a few moments na ramdamin and mag-isip ng solusyon," she said.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate also revealed that she has mellowed down over the years, especially since she has become a mother herself. She is mother to her and McCoy de Leon's three-year-old daughter Felize.

"Siguro after kong maging nanay, nabawasan 'yung walang kwentang toyo... 'Yung mga sinasabing gano'n, there's actually a reason for it. Pero the way I manage it, hindi na kagaya dati," she ended.

