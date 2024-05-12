'Don't try to be perfect': Angelica Panganiban gives her Mother's Day message

Angelica: ‘What you see is what you get.’

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-designer Maxine Medina and actress Angelica Panganiban shared their inspiring messages for their fellow mothers.

After a giving a generic greeting during an intimate interview, Maxine told Philstar.com she really appreciates her mother Maria and all moms in her circle now that she is a mother herself.

"Ganito pala 'yun, the pressure," Maxine said. "Gusto ko ibigay lahat ngayon sa anak ko, ganyan na 'yung thinking ko, all about my son."

WATCH: Maxine Medina and Angelica Panganiban share their messages ahead of Mother's Day. @PhilstarShowbiz @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/UoiRo7jISf — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) May 11, 2024

Maxine and her husband Timmy Llana are expecting a baby boy in the next few months.

After giving it some thought, Angelica — a mom to infant Sabine with husband Gregg Homan — told Philstar.com that mothers should never compare themselves to other moms.

"Perfect na perfect ka na sa anak mo," Angelica added. "And don't try to be perfect! Try to be sakto and sapat, kasi kung sapat and enough ang binibigay mo, ayos na ayos 'yun."

